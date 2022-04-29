Lookout notice issued against rape accused Malayalam film producer

The Kerala police on Thursday issued a lookout notice against Malayalam producer-cum-actor Vijay Babu (45) who has been accused of raping a woman actor in Kochi and revealing her identity.

Kochi police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said initial investigation has confirmed the assault and the investigation team has collected evidences. The survivor has also undergone medical tests, said Chakilam. Babu is reported to be absconding. He had posted a message on his social media saying that he is in Dubai for some assignment, however, later the message was deleted.

“We have issued a lookout notice and a search is on. We have completed crime scene evidence collection and collected statements of some witnesses,” Chakilam said, adding, if he has fled the country, police will approach authorities for his extradition.

After the survivor filed a police compliant on April 22 alleging that Babu had sexually assaulted her several times, promising roles in films, he took to Facebook denying the allegations and also revealed her identity.

Babu was later booked under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 228A (revealing the name or identity of a sexual assault victim) of the Indian Penal Code.

In Facebook post, which was later deleted, Babu said he knew the complainant since 2018 and gave her a chance to act in one of his films, adding, that they were not in touch for over a year. He also mentioned the name of the survivor several times during the Facebook live saying, “I am the real victim. I will script new chapter #me too. I can share proofs of all conversations to prove my innocence,” he said.

Later, a post apparently written by the survivor also appeared on a Facebook page. “He donned the role of a saviour-cum-friend- cum -lover and intoxicated me and raped me several times. When I was conscious, I denied consent. But for him it was never an issue and he raped me repeatedly,” she said in the post adding, once she was kicked in stomach. She also said he recorded intimate scenes and threatened to release them. “ I can’t take this pain anymore. I strongly believe I will get justice,” she wrote.

Babu founded a production house Friday Film House in 2013 and produced seven films under its banner. He has also acted in eight films in side roles.

The case surfaced at a time when the trial in 2017 actor abduction and assault case is at a crucial juncture. In March, the high court had ordered all film houses and production units to float internal complaints committees following a plea filed by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) — a body of women artists formed after the assault case. The WCC has condemned his victim- shaming post and asked the government to take speedy action.

