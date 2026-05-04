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Lotus blooms in West Bengal, says PM Modi as TMC stares at crushing defeat in its own bastion

Election Commission of India began counting votes for assembly elections 2026, shortly after which the BJP took an early lead only to widen the gap against TMC.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 06:46 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Lotus blooms in West Bengal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a declaration of victory in the state as the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in over 200 seats against Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in power for three terms.

BJP supporters are celebrating by offering colour gulal to a portrait of PM Narendra Modi as their party lead in West Bengal assembly election 2026 (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

Election Commission of India began counting votes for assembly elections 2026, shortly after which the BJP took an early lead only to widen the gap against TMC.

After multiple rounds of counting, the BJP was leading or winning in 205 seats, according to ECI data at 6 pm, while the TMC was struggling at a distant second with a leads tally of 82.

PM Modi said on X, “The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal.”

The TMC, later in the day, said people must accept the verdict of the people but questioned the “unusually slow” counting process.

“Whatever verdict the people deliver must be accepted by everyone in a civilised society. However, the counting process has been unusually slow. Earlier, in 2021, nearly 90% of counting was completed within eight and a half hours; now, only 6–8 rounds have been completed in the same time frame. I urge everyone to remain patient,” said TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

“I also appeal to all Trinamool counting agents not to leave the counting centres under any circumstances. In several places, results are not even being disclosed to the media. In Bardhaman Dakshin, the Trinamool Congress has already secured victory, yet a recount is being conducted,” he said.

In Kalyani, there are at least eight EVMs where the control unit data does not match Form 17C, he added.

 
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west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Lotus blooms in West Bengal, says PM Modi as TMC stares at crushing defeat in its own bastion
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