‘Love trap’, minor victims, blackmail: Maharashtra man arrested for circulating obscene clips

A 19-year-old man has been arrested from Amravati district in Maharashtra for allegedly sharing objectionable photos and videos of women and girls and online after luring and blackmailing them, police said.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth in Amravati for allegedly luring women and girls.(PTI)

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Amravati Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand to probe the incident, which reportedly involves assault incidents against several women, including minors.

The accused, identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed, a resident of Paratwada in Amravati district, was taken into custody on April 11 after his visuals went viral on social media featuring him with women and girls.

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Other reports identified him as Mohammad Ayaz, alias Tanveer. He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual harassment and recording obscene videos.

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{{^usCountry}} Here is all you need to know about the shocking case: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is all you need to know about the shocking case: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 'Love trap': The police detained Tanvir Ahmed after his obscene pictures and videos with women and girls went viral on social media. The police found that the accused allegedly lured girls into “love trap”, taking them to Mumbai and Pune, and filming obscene videos, NDTV reported. According to the report, the accused carried out the sexual assault against 180 minors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'Love trap': The police detained Tanvir Ahmed after his obscene pictures and videos with women and girls went viral on social media. The police found that the accused allegedly lured girls into “love trap”, taking them to Mumbai and Pune, and filming obscene videos, NDTV reported. According to the report, the accused carried out the sexual assault against 180 minors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Blackmail: Police said the accused allegedly lured the victims, took obscene photos and videos against their will, and uploaded them on social media to defame them. The videos were also used to allegedly blackmail the victims and to force them into prostitution. The incident gathered storm after Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde demanded a probe by an SIT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blackmail: Police said the accused allegedly lured the victims, took obscene photos and videos against their will, and uploaded them on social media to defame them. The videos were also used to allegedly blackmail the victims and to force them into prostitution. The incident gathered storm after Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde demanded a probe by an SIT. {{/usCountry}}

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Minor victims: The police have revealed that prima facie, the victims seem to be minors. However, none of the victims has approached the police in the matter, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 294 (sale, distribution of obscene content) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the IT Act, the police said.

Bulldozer action: The Amravati District Administration, in the presence of police, reportedly carried out a demolition of a part of the accused's residence, according to ANI. Visuals showed a JCB carrying out the demolition of the iron staircase constructed outside the house on Wednesday.

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SIT probing incident: The Special Investigation Team probing the case includes 11 police officers and 36 constables. It is being led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, according to PTI. The police have said that strict legal action would be initiated against the accused. MP Anil Bonde has claimed that some other people are also involved in the case.

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