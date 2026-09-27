Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked

Violent protests broke out at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar late on Saturday after unverified reports of a rape and suicide circulated on social media, a day after similar claims rocked the campus of Chitkara University in Patiala.

LPU students went on a rampage over the rumours, police said. (HT photos/sourced)

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At LPU, protesting students damaged property, smashed window panes and set parts of buildings inside the campus on fire. The also blocked the Delhi-Amritsar national highway outside the university around 4am, demanding registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the alleged accused.

The varsity, however, dismissed the rape-suicide claim, and accused “anti-social elements” of “creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the University”.

Girl raped 3 days ago, FIR underway: DIG

A girl student staying at LPU’s G-3 hostel was allegedly raped three days ago, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said on Sunday, as police began the process of registering an FIR in the case.

Singla said the preliminary investigation had established that the alleged incident took place three days ago. The student has since left for her home.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have recorded the statement and the process of registering a FIR under required sections. The matter will be thoroughly investigated as all the digital and technical evidences will be taken into record,” DIG Singla said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have recorded the statement and the process of registering a FIR under required sections. The matter will be thoroughly investigated as all the digital and technical evidences will be taken into record,” DIG Singla said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the investigation would be conducted in a scientific manner, with representatives of the students’ union also being involved in the probe.

Singla also said students had raised the issue of a Telangana student who allegedly died by suicide on the university campus around a fortnight ago.

Police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after recording statements from the student’s family members.

“On the demands of the students, we have also initiated probe into this matter too,” he said.

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The DIG added that students had also raised concerns regarding facilities and other issues at their respective boys’ and girls’ hostels.

A coordinated meeting involving the students and university management will be held at noon to discuss their concerns, Singla added.

Deep Dive What triggered the protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU)? The protests at LPU were triggered by unverified social media reports alleging that a female student was raped and later died by suicide. How did Lovely Professional University respond to the rape-suicide claims? LPU dismissed the claims as false and accused anti-social elements of spreading baseless rumors that disturbed the university's academic environment. What actions did the police take in response to the unrest caused by the rumors at both universities? The police were deployed from three districts to control the situation, assess damage, and communicate with the university administration regarding student concerns.

Police deployed from 3 districts

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said police from Jalandhar Rural, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala were called to the campus after the control room received information about a law-and-order situation at around 2am.

He said the students went on a rampage and damaged university property, and added that action would be initiated after an assessment of the damage.

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“The situation is under the control as we have resumed the vehicular traffic on the national highway. The students have some issues with the varsity administration for which the police and civil administration have initiated communication with the management,” SSP Toora said.

“The necessary action will be taken after the damage assessment,” SSP said.

According to Toora, the protests were triggered by rumours alleging that a female student was raped and that she later died by suicide. He said the Kapurthala police had not received any complaint related to such an incident in recent days.

“The students complained that their repeated request for detailed investigations into these reports went unheard at the varsity level,” he said.

University calls reports ‘false, baseless’

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LPU denied the report, calling them false and fabricated.

"Certain anti-social elements are spreading completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other channels, thereby creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the University,” Monica Gulati, registrar, Lovely Professional University, said in a statement.

The university said the circulation of the claims appeared to be a deliberate attempt to damage its reputation.

The university further urged students, parents and the public not to circulate the claims and instead rely on official communications.

“The University categorically clarifies that there is no truth in the rumours presently being circulated. Students, parents and members of the public are requested not to believe, circulate or amplify such rumours. They should rely upon information communicated through official channels of the University only,” the statement added.

Fake social media rumours spark unrest at Chitkara University

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On Friday night, unverified social media claims that two female students had died by suicide on campus triggered massive protests and clashes at Chitkara University near Rajpura in Patiala.

The unrest erupted after posts alleging that two freshers had died by suicide in a campus hostel surfaced across platforms. The claims gained traction after students claimed to have reportedly heard screams and spotted two ambulances on the premises on the night of September 24.

Patiala senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Singh Hans said no suicides or deaths were reported on the campus either by the students or their families.

Chitkara University also denied the social media report and said they had no factual basis.