Influencer under scanner as CCTV shows LPU entry before 'rape' rumour violence

A social media influencer has come under the scanner of the Punjab Police as more original CCTV footage from the DVRs of Lovely Professional University (LPU) surfaced, providing investigators with fresh material to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to violence on the campus on Sunday.

A protest by students of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara over unverified social media rumours of alleged rape of a student turned violent on Sunday with protesters damaging property on the campus. (HT photo)

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As normalcy started returning to the university campus, several original video clips emerged, showing events inside and around the department of student welfare (DSW) building. The probe teams have begun scanning the footage along with videos circulating on social media to establish their authenticity and identify those present during the violence.

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said the police were examining the matter from all angles but could not disclose details of the investigation at this stage. “We need to check the authenticity of the particular videos on social media before identifying those present at the time of violence in the university campus,” Toora said.

Deep Dive What triggered the violent protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU)? The violent protests at LPU were triggered by a fabricated message circulated on Reddit, claiming that a female student had been raped on campus. This misinformation led to unrest and vandalism among students. How is the Punjab Police investigating the violence at LPU? The Punjab Police are investigating the violence by examining original CCTV footage, social media videos, and identifying individuals involved in the unrest. An eight-member special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the incidents. What role did the social media influencer play during the LPU violence? The social media influencer is under investigation as footage shows him inside the DSW building during the violence, allegedly damaging property and interacting with protesters. He claims he was there to de-escalate the situation.

Also Read | Punjab police register 3 FIRs over violence at Lovely Professional University; SIT to probe arson charges

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{{^usCountry}} One of the videos being examined by the police purportedly shows the social media influencer, who has a verified Instagram account, entering the DSW building without covering his face. Seconds later, a group of masked and armed protesters is allegedly seen entering the multi-storey building, where CCTV cameras and window panes were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the videos being examined by the police purportedly shows the social media influencer, who has a verified Instagram account, entering the DSW building without covering his face. Seconds later, a group of masked and armed protesters is allegedly seen entering the multi-storey building, where CCTV cameras and window panes were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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The influencer, part of the LPU student community, has more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and was also seen during the protest negotiating with police officials.

Another video purportedly shows him damaging a statue and other university property. The footage has now become material being examined by investigators as they seek to establish the sequence of events and determine the individual roles of those involved.

Also Read | Campus defaced, vehicles burnt, classes suspended: Punjab's LPU returns to uneasy calm day after violent protests

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Sorabh Lakhanpal, executive dean and head of the student welfare wing, said the university had received some information about the influencer and would share the available details with the police. “We have received some inputs about this particular influencer and will share all the details about him and his record with the police probing the matter,” Lakhanpal said.

Later, another video surfaced in which the influencer appeared to explain his presence inside the DSW building and denied being part of the violent protest.

“I was present at DSW but only to appeal to the students not to break any trophies inside DSW. I told them that they could break anything but trophies. I am not part of the violent protest,” he said.

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He claimed that he became agitated only after a security guard allegedly hit a female student and some items were damaged. In a separate social media post, the influencer said he was being targeted because he was a content creator who had raised several issues during the protest.

Also Read | LPU violence 'police-sponsored': Ex-Punjab CM Channi alleges AAP vendetta against varsity owner

“I pointed out every issue that needed attention—whether it was suicide, eve-teasing, or anything else,” he said.

He also denied allegations that he had brought outsiders to the campus.

The police, however, maintained that the authenticity and context of the videos circulating on social media must first be established before drawing any conclusions. Investigators are expected to compare the social media footage with original CCTV recordings and corroborate the visuals with witness statements and other evidence.

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Veracity of Reddit post remain unclear

Meanwhile, three days after violence erupted at LPU following unverified reports that an outsider had allegedly raped a female student, the police investigation has yet to establish the authenticity of the message that circulated among students.