 Low-intensity blast in Kalindi Express near Kanpur, no injuries reported
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Low-intensity blast in Kalindi Express near Kanpur, no injuries reported

A low intensity blast took place in the Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday evening, a railway ministry official said. No injuries have been reported.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2019 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
blast,Kalindi Express,Kanpur
The blast took place around 7.10 pm in a toilet of the general coach. The train was going to Bhiwani, and the blast took place minutes after it departed from Kanpur.(Getty Images/Picture for representation)

A low intensity blast took place in the Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday evening, a railway ministry official said. No injuries have been reported.

The blast took place around 7.10 pm in a toilet of the general coach. The train was going to Bhiwani, and the blast took place minutes after it departed from Kanpur.

A railway ministry official said the train was near Barrajpur station when passengers heard the blast.

“Prima facie, it appears that the blast was caused due to an explosive,” one official said.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 21:10 IST

tags

more from india