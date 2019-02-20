Low-intensity blast in Kalindi Express near Kanpur, no injuries reported

A low intensity blast took place in the Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday evening, a railway ministry official said. No injuries have been reported.

The blast took place around 7.10 pm in a toilet of the general coach. The train was going to Bhiwani, and the blast took place minutes after it departed from Kanpur.

A railway ministry official said the train was near Barrajpur station when passengers heard the blast.

“Prima facie, it appears that the blast was caused due to an explosive,” one official said.

More details are awaited.

#WATCH A low-intensity blast took place in a toilet of a general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station (near Kanpur) at around 7.10 pm, today. Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosive. There are no injuries or casualties. pic.twitter.com/y32bKkkXZJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

