New Delhi: The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing stricter regulations for e-rickshaws and e-carts, including a mandatory fitness certificate, similar to other transport vehicles, and a cap on speed limit to 25 km per hour from the existing 30kph. Low speed limit key in draft regulations for e-rickshaws

The draft notification published on July 22 proposes enacting these regulations by modifying the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The ministry has sought comments and feedback from the public on the draft rules till August 22.

The rules also mandate all e-rickshaws and e-carts to be equipped with lithium-ion battery packs that meet the performance requirements outlined in AIS-156 as updated from time to time.The draft rules propose that all e-rickshaws and e-carts must comply with updated construction and safety standards.

“On and after 1st April 2026, all manufacturers of Erickshaw and E-cart, as part of the type approval procedure, shall undergo an audit of their manufacturing facilities and process, to establish quality control. The audit shall be done by the test agency, undertaking the type approval process of E-rickshaw and E-cart,” the draft read.

They will be subjected to audits of their manufacturing facilities and processes from April 1, 2026. However, manufacturers with International Automotive Task Force (IATF) certification or equivalent will be exempt from this audit process and will only have to comply with document verification, according to the draft notification.

Currently, e-rickshaws, unlike conventional autorickshaws, do not require to be registered as a motorised vehicle in many Indian states and were exempt from Motor Vehicles Act provisions until 2015. Presently due to lack of adequate regulatory framework, vehicles often run of lead-acid batteries which pose a fire safety risk.

The proposed regulations, aimed at enhancing safety and standardising manufacturing processes, come at a time when Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari has been publicly speaking about safety and longevity issues involving e-rickshaws, which have become a ubiquitous last-mile connectivity option in rural and urban areas alike.

The number of e-rickshaws are estimated to be 1.81 million in number across India till November 2024, according to a WRI-India report based on the government’s Vahan database.

Reacting to this draft notification, Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation, said e-rickshaws form the backbone of last-mile transport but often operate without adequate safety oversight.

“Given their structural vulnerabilities and the high exposure of passengers, instituting basic fitness standards is essential,” he said.

Tewari added that reducing the speed limit from 30 km/h to 25 km/h is a prudent move. “Even minor speed reductions can significantly lower crash severity, particularly in dense urban environments,” he said.