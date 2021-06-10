LPG customers soon to be free to choose distributors. Here's how

The government on Thursday announced that the LPG consumers will now be able to decide their distributors for LPG refill. In the pilot phase, which will be launched shortly, the facility will be available in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi.

"Consumers will be able to choose their “Delivering Distributor” from the list of distributors catering to their address within their Oil Marketing Company (OMC)," the Union ministry for petroleum and natural gas said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at inspiring healthy competition among distributors to provide the best services and to empower consumers.

Here's how consumers can book their LPG refill digitally:

Customers can book refill through a mobile app/customer portal using registered login. Consumers would be shown the list of delivering distributors with their performance ratings. Consumers can then opt for any distributor from the list applicable to the area. "Customers can book refill, update personal records, apply for portability, transfer of connection, address change and all other refill-related services," through these portals and apps. Indane's portal is https://cx.indianoil.in and its mobile app is IndianOil One. Bharat gas' portal is https://my.ebharatgas.com and its app is called Hello BPCL. HPGas's portal is https://myhpgas.in and its mobile app is HP Pay. For refill through IVRS and SMS number, customers can reach Indane at 77189 55555, Bharat Gas via 7715012345 / 7718012345 and HPGas has a list of state-wise telephone numbers. Click here to know the number for your state: https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/hpanytime Refill booking can also be done via missed call. For Indane, customers can give a missed call at 84549 55555, Bharat Gas at 7710955555 and HP Gas at 493602222. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have upgraded their digital facilities for contactless transactions amid the Covid-19 restrictions. Customers can also reach the OMC's via WhatsApp. For Indane the WhatsApp number is 75888 88824, for Bharat Gas, it is 1800224344 and for HP Gas it is 9222201122. LPG refills can also be booked through UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New Governance) app or the Bharat Bill Pay System apps and platforms. Not only this, popular e-commerce apps like Amazon and Paytm can also be used for booking refills and making payments.

The government has also made LPG connection portability easier for the customers. Consumers can now avail portability to another distributor of the same company without visiting the distributorship.

"The facility is free of cost and there is no fee or transfer charges payable for this facility. 55759 portability requests have been successfully completed by OMCs in May 2021," the statement by the ministry read.

"Customers using their registered login can choose a distributor of their OMC from the list of distributors serving in their area and opt for the porting of their LPG connection. Source distributor has the option to contact the customer and persuade him/her. If the customer is convinced, he/she can withdraw the portability request within the stipulated time of 3 days. Otherwise, the connection gets transferred to the target distributor automatically," it added.