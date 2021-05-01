IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LPG cylinder rates, Axis Bank ATM withdrawal charges: Changes from May 1
Axis Bank has decided to change the fees on various services for savings account holders from May 1.(Pixabay)
Axis Bank has decided to change the fees on various services for savings account holders from May 1.(Pixabay)
india news

LPG cylinder rates, Axis Bank ATM withdrawal charges: Changes from May 1

  • On the first day of every month, the state oil companies change the price of LPG gas cylinders.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:55 AM IST

Many major changes, including those related to bank rules and LPG cylinder rates, are going to take place in the month of May. The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for all adults above 18 years of age will also begin from May 1.

Here are the changes that are going to take place from May 1:

. More people will be covered under the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, which started on January 16. From May 1, everyone above the age of 18 will become eligible for Covid-19 vaccines.

. On the first day of every month, the state oil companies change the price of LPG gas cylinders. Gas prices may change on May 1 as well. Currently, the price of a 14.2 kg subsidised gas cylinder in Delhi is 809.

. Axis Bank has decided to change the fee on various services for savings account holders from May 1. These include increasing the charge in the case of withdrawing cash from ATMs after the completion of the free transaction limit. The bank has also decided to increase the minimum balance requirement limit for various types of savings accounts. In case of cash withdrawal done after the free limit is over, the bank will charge 10 per 1,000.

. From May 1, Axis Bank customers need to maintain a monthly balance of 15,000. Earlier, the limit was set at 10,000. For the prime and liberty branded savings account, the average monthly balance is fixed at 25,000, up from 15,000.

. Axis Bank said that for salary accounts that are more than six months old and do not receive any credit in a month, a penalty of 100 per month will be levied from next month. Savings accounts that have been dormant for a period of 17 months will attract a one-time fee of 100 in the 18th month, the bank notified.

. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has directed to double the cover amount of the Arogya Sanjeevani policy. The insurance companies have been told that they have to offer a policy with a cover amount of 10 lakh by May 1. In the current situation, the coverage limit commissioned from April 1 was 5 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP