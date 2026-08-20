WhatsApp reveal, influencer sister's plea: Chilling details in Lucknow double murder-suicide

From a cheating suspicion to a double murder and a suicide, at least three lives were changed forever in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday afternoon. A bank employee allegedly shot his wife, an ICICI bank branch's relationship manager, dead in broad daylight in Gomti Nagar. He went on to kill his own sister and then himself.

The husband said in his WhatsApp status that his wife Divya Mishra's sister, YouTuber Pragya Mishra, and her husband "know everything." (Instagram/HT/Deepak Gupta)

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amol Murkut told reporters that five police teams have been formed to investigate. He said that CCTV footage and other aspects of the case will also be probed.

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From murdering his wife outside the bank to putting a WhatsApp status revealing the next target before killing self and his sister, shocking details have emerged within just hours of the alleged crime.

Daylight murder in Lucknow | 5 chilling details

Waited in auto outside wife's bank: Divya Mishra was working as a relationship banker at ICICI Bank's Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow. Her husband, Manas Vajpayee -- also a banker -- took an auto rickshaw to her bank on Thursday afternoon and waited for her. He then reportedly called his wife outside, shot her dead, and then fled the spot.

Divya Mishra was working as a relationship banker at ICICI Bank's Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow. Her husband, Manas Vajpayee -- also a banker -- took an auto rickshaw to her bank on Thursday afternoon and waited for her. He then reportedly called his wife outside, shot her dead, and then fled the spot. WhatsApp status after murder: The accused was still not done after killing his wife. He fled from Gomti Nagar to the Husaria area. He uploaded a status on WhatsApp, saying that he had killed his wife because "she cheated on me." Vajpayee then said that he now had to kill himself and his sister. According to him, his wife's sister, Pragya, and brother-in-law, Bharat, "know everything".

The accused was still not done after killing his wife. He fled from Gomti Nagar to the Husaria area. He uploaded a status on WhatsApp, saying that he had killed his wife because "she cheated on me." Vajpayee then said that he now had to kill himself and his sister. According to him, his wife's sister, Pragya, and brother-in-law, Bharat, "know everything". Deceased was influencer's sister: Divya Mishra, the deceased ICICI staffer was the sister of Pragya Mishra, a famous influencer and YouTuber with more than 8.5 million subscribers on her channel – ‘Ulta Chashma UC’. Pragya, shortly after Vajpayee shot Divya dead, took to Facebook and said, "I have just received a call that my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar... I pray to God to save my sister... @UPPolice @lkopolice @dgpup.”

Divya Mishra, the deceased ICICI staffer was the sister of Pragya Mishra, a famous influencer and YouTuber with more than 8.5 million subscribers on her channel – ‘Ulta Chashma UC’. Pragya, shortly after Vajpayee shot Divya dead, took to Facebook and said, "I have just received a call that my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar... I pray to God to save my sister... @UPPolice @lkopolice @dgpup.” Accused shoots sister, then self: After reaching Husaria, Manas Vajpayee met his sister, Sheeba, and shot her dead. He then turned the weapon on himself and pulled the trigger. The exact reason why Vajpayee killed his sister is unclear.

After reaching Husaria, Manas Vajpayee met his sister, Sheeba, and shot her dead. He then turned the weapon on himself and pulled the trigger. The exact reason why Vajpayee killed his sister is unclear. Ongoing divorce case: Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amol Murkut told reporters outside ICICI Bank that the couple had some marital problems. Additionally, it was also learnt that the Divya and Manas' divorce case proceedings were also ongoing.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, ADCP Amol Murkut revealed that five police teams have been formed to investigate this double murder-suicide case. CCTV footage from the Gomti Nagar bank area and Hosaria will also be examined as part of the probe. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, said police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, ADCP Amol Murkut revealed that five police teams have been formed to investigate this double murder-suicide case. CCTV footage from the Gomti Nagar bank area and Hosaria will also be examined as part of the probe. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, said police. {{/usCountry}}

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Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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