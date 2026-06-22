...
...
Live

Lucknow fire news live updates: 15 dead, several trapped in Aliganj blaze; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh

By Shubham Pandey
Jun 22, 2026 06:22:44 pm IST

Lucknow fire news live updates: At least 15 people died in a fire tragedy in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives, announced 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for the injured.

Advertisement
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: 15 people have been reported in the blaze in which several are still feared trapped.(HT Photo)

Lucknow fire news live updates: At least 15 people have died and several others are feared trapped after a fire broke out in a three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 06:22:44 pm

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: How police, firefighters carried on rescue work

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: As firefighters brought the blaze under control, stretchers were taken into the affected building through an adjacent structure. Rescue personnel breached a wall between the two buildings to create an access route, allowing stretchers to be moved inside for evacuation operations.

    (Photo by Deepak Gupt/Hindustan Times)

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 06:05:53 pm

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths in fire incident

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has condoled the deaths in the tragic fire in Lucknow.

    “The news of the deaths of several people and injuries to many others in the fire incident at a coaching center in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Rahul wrote on X.

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:56:21 pm

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: Keshav Prasad Maurya expresses grief over loss of lives

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire tragedy in Lucknow.

    “The loss of lives in the unfortunate fire incident in Aliganj, Lucknow, is deeply heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls, give strength to the grieving families to bear this immense loss, and bless the injured with a speedy recovery,” Maurya wrote on X

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:51:47 pm

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: CM Yogi cancels Aligarh event, returns to Lucknow

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: CM Yogi cancelled an Aligarh event and is returning to Lucknow after hearing the news of the fire. He also expressed grief over the loss of life.

    “It was my heartfelt wish to be in Aligarh today, but I regret to say that I have just received information about a tragic fire incident in Lucknow. Some children were caught in the blaze and have tragically lost their lives. Therefore, I have to return immediately. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” said CM Yogi, at a gathering in Aligarh.

    “I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to visit the spot and submit a report. I am also proceeding there myself so that we can get to the bottom of the incident, ensure that those responsible are punished, and personally convey our condolences to the affected families,” Yogi added.

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:49:43 pm

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: Building that caught fire housed many establishments

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak confirmed that the building housed multiple establishments, including a coaching centre, an animation centre, and a pet shop. He noted that some students sustained injuries while attempting to escape.

    "Some children jumped out; they sustained injuries and have been sent to the hospital. The priority is to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment," Pathak said.

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:47:50 pm

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: Rescue ops underway as 15 confirmed dead so far

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: Total 22 people have been brought to KGMU hospital in Lucknow. Out of these, 15 are dead while 7 are injured but not critical. At the accident spot, rescue ops still underway but fire doused.

    - With inputs from Pranshu Mishra

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:44:17 pm

    Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: Death toll rises to 15

    Lucknow fire news LIVE: The death toll has now increased to 15. Several are still trapped inside the building which housed multiple establishments.

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:36:44 pm

    Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: PM express grief over loss of life in fire incident, announes ex gratia of 2 lakh for kin of deceased

    Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives in the fire incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and said rescue operations were underway, with authorities providing all possible assistance.

    The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive 50,000.

  • Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:28:37 pm

    Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: 14 dead so far in fire incident

    Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: 14 people have died while many are reportedly still trapped inside a three-storey building that caught fire on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / India News / Lucknow fire news live updates: 15 dead, several trapped in Aliganj blaze; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.