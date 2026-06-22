Lucknow fire news live updates: 15 dead, several trapped in Aliganj blaze; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh
Lucknow fire news live updates: At least 15 people died in a fire tragedy in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives, announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Lucknow fire news live updates: At least 15 people have died and several others are feared trapped after a fire broke out in a three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. ...Read More
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said rescue teams were carrying out a room-by-room search after reports that some students remained inside the building.
As the fire was brought under control, stretchers were taken inside through an adjacent building. Rescue personnel created a hole in the wall to facilitate the movement of stretchers into the affected structure. Officials believe that four to five people may still be trapped inside, while 12 deaths have been reported so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives in the fire incident in Lucknow, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and said rescue operations were underway, with authorities providing all possible assistance.
The PM announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive ₹50,000.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
The chief minister directed senior officials to immediately reach out to the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He also instructed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for those injured in the fire.
Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "The rescue operation is expected to be completed in a few minutes... Our priority is to ensure the safe rescue of all the children. Most of them have already been evacuated."
Detailing the ongoing rescue efforts, Pathak said firefighters adopted innovative methods to gain access to the building. "Fire brigade personnel gained entry by breaking through a wall on the second floor of an adjacent house. Due to heavy smoke, exhaust fans have been installed, and a room-by-room search operation is underway. Every single room has been searched, and the washrooms have been checked," he said.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 06:22:44 pm
Lucknow fire news LIVE: How police, firefighters carried on rescue work
Lucknow fire news LIVE: As firefighters brought the blaze under control, stretchers were taken into the affected building through an adjacent structure. Rescue personnel breached a wall between the two buildings to create an access route, allowing stretchers to be moved inside for evacuation operations.
(Photo by Deepak Gupt/Hindustan Times)
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 06:05:53 pm
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths in fire incident
Lucknow fire news LIVE: LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has condoled the deaths in the tragic fire in Lucknow.
“The news of the deaths of several people and injuries to many others in the fire incident at a coaching center in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Rahul wrote on X.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:56:21 pm
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Keshav Prasad Maurya expresses grief over loss of lives
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire tragedy in Lucknow.
“The loss of lives in the unfortunate fire incident in Aliganj, Lucknow, is deeply heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls, give strength to the grieving families to bear this immense loss, and bless the injured with a speedy recovery,” Maurya wrote on X
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:51:47 pm
Lucknow fire news LIVE: CM Yogi cancels Aligarh event, returns to Lucknow
Lucknow fire news LIVE: CM Yogi cancelled an Aligarh event and is returning to Lucknow after hearing the news of the fire. He also expressed grief over the loss of life.
“It was my heartfelt wish to be in Aligarh today, but I regret to say that I have just received information about a tragic fire incident in Lucknow. Some children were caught in the blaze and have tragically lost their lives. Therefore, I have to return immediately. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” said CM Yogi, at a gathering in Aligarh.
“I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to visit the spot and submit a report. I am also proceeding there myself so that we can get to the bottom of the incident, ensure that those responsible are punished, and personally convey our condolences to the affected families,” Yogi added.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:49:43 pm
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Building that caught fire housed many establishments
Lucknow fire news LIVE: UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak confirmed that the building housed multiple establishments, including a coaching centre, an animation centre, and a pet shop. He noted that some students sustained injuries while attempting to escape.
"Some children jumped out; they sustained injuries and have been sent to the hospital. The priority is to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment," Pathak said.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:47:50 pm
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Rescue ops underway as 15 confirmed dead so far
Lucknow fire news LIVE: Total 22 people have been brought to KGMU hospital in Lucknow. Out of these, 15 are dead while 7 are injured but not critical. At the accident spot, rescue ops still underway but fire doused.
- With inputs from Pranshu Mishra
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:44:17 pm
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: Death toll rises to 15
Lucknow fire news LIVE: The death toll has now increased to 15. Several are still trapped inside the building which housed multiple establishments.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:36:44 pm
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: PM express grief over loss of life in fire incident, announes ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for kin of deceased
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives in the fire incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and said rescue operations were underway, with authorities providing all possible assistance.
The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive ₹50,000.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 05:28:37 pm
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: 14 dead so far in fire incident
Lucknow fire tragedy LIVE: 14 people have died while many are reportedly still trapped inside a three-storey building that caught fire on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday.