Lucknow: Man strangles wife over suspicion of affair, stuffs body in trolley bag

A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death over suspicion of an extramarital affair and then stuffed her body in a trolley bag and dumped it near Indira Dam in Lucknow. He then approached the police to report her missing.

Police said officers became suspicious during questioning and conducted a detailed interrogation. (HT Photo)

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Chinhat police on Friday said, the incident took place on Thursday midnight around 2am while the body was dumped on Friday morning.

According to Chinhat station house officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra, the accused, identified as Altaf alias Kallu, a native of Rudauli in Barabanki and a vegetable seller currently living near Ramlila Maidan in Chinhat, reached the police station earlier in the day to lodge a missing complaint regarding his wife Yasmeen, 24.

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Police said officers became suspicious during questioning and conducted a detailed interrogation, during which the accused allegedly confessed to the crime.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the SHO, the accused told investigators that he frequently argued with his wife as he suspected her of having an affair with one of his close relatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the SHO, the accused told investigators that he frequently argued with his wife as he suspected her of having an affair with one of his close relatives. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The couple had reportedly been fighting over the issue for some time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple had reportedly been fighting over the issue for some time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that in a fit of rage around 2am on May 14, he strangled his wife to death inside their house. He later transported the body in a battery-operated rickshaw around 5am and dumped it near Indira Dam close to Jagaur area under BBD police station limits,” the SHO further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that in a fit of rage around 2am on May 14, he strangled his wife to death inside their house. He later transported the body in a battery-operated rickshaw around 5am and dumped it near Indira Dam close to Jagaur area under BBD police station limits,” the SHO further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the confession, BBD police recovered the woman’s body from the location mentioned by the accused. A forensic team was called to the spot to collect evidence and examine the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the confession, BBD police recovered the woman’s body from the location mentioned by the accused. A forensic team was called to the spot to collect evidence and examine the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Police in a detailed statement said the accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated further. Officials added that legal action is being initiated based on the complaint submitted by the victim’s family members. Further investigation in the case is underway.

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