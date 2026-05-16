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Lucknow: Man strangles wife over suspicion of affair, stuffs body in trolley bag

Chinhat police on Friday said, the incident took place on Thursday midnight around 2am while the body was dumped on Friday morning.

Published on: May 16, 2026 02:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death over suspicion of an extramarital affair and then stuffed her body in a trolley bag and dumped it near Indira Dam in Lucknow. He then approached the police to report her missing.

Police said officers became suspicious during questioning and conducted a detailed interrogation. (HT Photo)

Chinhat police on Friday said, the incident took place on Thursday midnight around 2am while the body was dumped on Friday morning.

According to Chinhat station house officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra, the accused, identified as Altaf alias Kallu, a native of Rudauli in Barabanki and a vegetable seller currently living near Ramlila Maidan in Chinhat, reached the police station earlier in the day to lodge a missing complaint regarding his wife Yasmeen, 24.

Also read | Killed in U'khand, body found in UP: DNA matching solves Dehradun woman's murder mystery

Police said officers became suspicious during questioning and conducted a detailed interrogation, during which the accused allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police in a detailed statement said the accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated further. Officials added that legal action is being initiated based on the complaint submitted by the victim’s family members. Further investigation in the case is underway.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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