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Lucknow: Near Aliganj fire site, coaching centres still operate in unsafe buildings

Lucknow fire: HT ground survey finds institutes functioning from cramped premises with single exits in the state capital’s coaching hub

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 12:46 pm IST
By Aakash Ghosh
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Less than a kilometre from the Aliganj building where a fire killed 15 people on Monday, several coaching institutes continue to operate from cramped commercial spaces with limited evacuation options, an HT ground survey found on Tuesday.

Lucknow officials issue a demolition notice for the three-storey commercial building over violations and illegal operations at the Aliganj area after a fire claimed 15 lives.(PTI)

The Sector D-Aliganj, Kapurthala and Purania belt is among Lucknow’s largest coaching hubs, drawing thousands of students preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC, NEET, JEE, SSC and banking services. The area is also home to a sizable student population living in rented accommodations near coaching centres. A visit by HT to Kapurthala and Purania found multiple institutes operating from buildings with narrow staircases and no visible secondary exit route for students in case of emergency.

At one coaching institute in Kapurthala, classes were being conducted on multiple floors accessible through a single staircase. Another institute in Purania was functioning from a similarly congested structure where students would have to rely on the same entry route for evacuation during a fire or other emergency.

“Thousands of students come here every day. After what happened in Aliganj, every coaching institute should be inspected,” said a resident of the area.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aakash Ghosh

Aakash Ghosh is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow. He covers crime and policing in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans key beats such as railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that foster a strong connection with readers. Prior to his stint in Lucknow, he trained and worked with multiple print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
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