Lucknow student rusticated, arrested for messages against slain troopers

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a student of a Lucknow college on Saturday shortly after he was rusticated for allegedly posting messages on WhatsApp against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers killed in Thursday’s terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Ahead of the arrest, police had also registered a case against the student of Jai Narain Post Graduate College under the Information Technology Act.

“Rajab Khan, who was pursuing BA first year was rusticated for his derogatory post,” said principal SD Sharma.

Sharma said Rajab, son of labourer Anis Khan, had posted WhatsApp messages against the slain

CRPF troopers and added that the college reported the matter to police. Saurabh Shukla, a former student of the college, had also complained to the police.

Station house officer (SHO), Hussianganj police station, Anil Kumar said a case was registered against Rajab, 21, on the complaint of Saurabh.

Sharma said the college had zero tolerance to such incidents and added that the matter was reported to the University of Lucknow. “The college has asked students to maintain peace and harmony and not to spread ill-will against anybody,” he added.

Ahead of his arrest from the Krishnanagar locality, Rajab had switched off his phone.

Earlier, a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was booked and later suspended, and two students of private institutes in Uttarakhand were suspended for remarks they allegedly made against the CRPF jawans. All these three students are from Kashmir.

AMU INCIDENT

Senior superintendent of police, Agra, Akash Kulhary said a case was lodged against an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Basim Hilal after the cyber and media cells of the district police noticed an objectionable tweet.

“When we checked, we found the account closed. The case was lodged on a complaint of in-charge of media cell under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act (for objectionable post) and Indian Penal Code (for hurting religious sentiments),” he said.

On Friday, AMU’s public relation officer Omar S Peerzada said the student was suspended following the case against him. “The comment has tarnished the image of AMU and created disharmony in its peaceful academic atmosphere,” he had said.

