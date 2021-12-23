Ludhiana court blast: FIR filed, Amit Shah briefed; Punjab on high alert

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Thursday against an unknown person in connection with a blast that took place at the Ludhiana court complex earlier in the day, killing at least one person and injuring five others. The government has declared a high alert in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, Union home minister Amit Shah was briefed by secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla about the blast after speaking to officials from Punjab. An ANI article said the ministry of home affairs has also sought a report from Punjab on the explosion.

The explosion occurred on the second floor of the building that houses eight courtrooms.

A team of National Security Guard has been called in connection with the blast, police said. Police suspect that the man killed in the blast was trying to set off the explosive device, or may even have been a suicide bomber.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had earlier said some "anti-national" elements were committing such acts ahead of the Assembly election that the state is set to see early next year.

Channi also announced free treatment for those undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in the blast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON