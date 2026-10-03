Ludhiana man killed after assailants open fire on moving car; cops suspect old rivalry

A 29-year-old man was killed in Punjab's Ludhiana after assailants opened fire at his car on Friday night. The victim, Laddi Khan of Bundri village, was travelling with his friend Manpreet Singh who managed to escape unhurt.

Police said Khan's car rammed into a pole after the assailants sprayed bullets on his car. (Photo for representation) (ANI )

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On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police suspected an old rivalry behind the killing.

Khan was travelling in Hyundai i20 car with Singh when their vehicle was allegedly intercepted by another car, believed to be a Hyundai Verna, on the Khanjarwal-Majri road.

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According to police, the attackers rained bullets at the i20, shooting Khan in his chest and shoulder. The i20 then went out of control after the shooting and rammed into a roadside pole.

Cops suspect rivalry

Dakha SHO Inspector Nirmaljit Singh said police have identified two suspects as Harpreet Happy and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Majri, while the identities of three other suspects are yet to be established.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered and multiple police teams have been deployed to track down the accused. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the crime spot and adjoining roads to trace the route of the suspected Verna used in the attack and identify its occupants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered and multiple police teams have been deployed to track down the accused. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the crime spot and adjoining roads to trace the route of the suspected Verna used in the attack and identify its occupants. {{/usCountry}}

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Probe underway

Forensic and technical teams examined the scene and collected evidence, including bullet marks and other material. The CIA staff and Anti-Gangster Squad have also joined the probe.

The SHO added that the Police are reconstructing the movements of Khan and the suspects before the shooting and questioning people familiar with the two groups. The SHO said both the victim and some of the suspects have criminal records, and an old rivalry between the groups is being examined as a possible reason for the attack.

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However, police said no gangster link has been established so far, and investigators are examining all possible angles to ascertain the motive behind the killing.