‘Luna has been kidnapped’: Priyanka as Rahul marches with her pet dog. Watch

With Bharat Jodo Yatra just weeks away from concluding in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was joined by the pet dog of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Haryana's Karnal, adding on to the list of camera-worthy moments from the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march. The grand old party's social media accounts leveraged the moment to put out pictures and videos of Rahul with Luna, the pet dog.

""You are cheating on me Rahul'. Today Luna's complaint was removed... Few days back Luna had complained to @RahulGandhi ji... for not taking her to #BharatJodoYatra. Today, Luna came to visit, walked a lot, mischief and complaints were removed. (sic)," tweeted the Telangana Pradesh Congress Sevadal, along with a video which also showed boxer Vijendar Singh walking along Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing a photograph from the Saturday's march, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: "I see Luna has been kidnapped! (sic)".

This comes days after Priyanka was seen welcoming brother Rahul in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh where the sibling love was captured in photos that were shared by the grand old party. The Gandhis were also seen together - along with mother Sonia - earlier during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra around Christmas eve.

Meanwhile, even as Instagram-worthy moments are being captured during the foot march - launched in September to revive party's mass connect - heated political moments are also being registered every now and then. The mass campaign aims to fight the divisive politics and raise people issues, the party has said multiple times, in an attack on the BJP.

