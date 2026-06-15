Macron's 'Dhurandhar' style welcome video for PM Modi's France visit

French President Emmanuel Macron gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's France visit a Bollywood touch by sharing a video set to the popular track "Aari Aari" from Dhurandhar, drawing widespread attention on social media ahead of the G7 Summit. The clip featured highlights of Modi's engagements in Nice and his interactions with Macron.

Bollywood touch to diplomatic messaging

The clip featured highlights of Modi's engagements in Nice and his interactions with Macron.

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The 30-second video, posted on X and Instagram, opened with Macron and Modi greeting each other with a handshake and a hug before showcasing key moments from the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Nice. The montage highlighted discussions on technology, innovation and the strengthening India-France partnership, while the Bollywood soundtrack gave the diplomatic message a distinctly Indian flavour.

The video served as a cinematic thank-you message from Macron following Modi's participation in the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave and the Global AI Summit in France. Responding to the post, Modi thanked the French President and reiterated that India and France would continue working closely in areas such as technology, innovation and emerging industries.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest post is not the first time Macron has turned to Indian popular culture in his social media outreach. Earlier this year, he had shared a farewell video from his India visit featuring music associated with Dhurandhar. Selfie, summit and strategic talks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest post is not the first time Macron has turned to Indian popular culture in his social media outreach. Earlier this year, he had shared a farewell video from his India visit featuring music associated with Dhurandhar. Selfie, summit and strategic talks {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to the social media buzz, Macron also shared a selfie with Modi from the sidelines of the G7 Summit, captioning it with a single word — "Nice!" The post appeared to be a playful reference to both the French Riviera city and the warm rapport between the two leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the social media buzz, Macron also shared a selfie with Modi from the sidelines of the G7 Summit, captioning it with a single word — "Nice!" The post appeared to be a playful reference to both the French Riviera city and the warm rapport between the two leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 event in Nice, a platform bringing together startups, investors and technology leaders from India, France and other countries. Ahead of the event, the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and handshake before beginning their engagements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 event in Nice, a platform bringing together startups, investors and technology leaders from India, France and other countries. Ahead of the event, the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and handshake before beginning their engagements. {{/usCountry}}

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The leaders later held bilateral talks and reviewed progress in the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership. Discussions focused on defence cooperation, space collaboration, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, innovation and emerging technologies. They also explored opportunities in advanced technology partnerships, defence manufacturing, human spaceflight and small modular reactors.

Modi in France for G7 outreach sessions

PM Modi is in France for the G7 Summit outreach meetings, where leaders are expected to discuss major global issues including international security, trade, artificial intelligence, the conflict in Ukraine and developments in West Asia.

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