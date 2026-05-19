‘Made scapegoat,’ says Messi In tour organiser after filing complaint against ex-Bengal sports minister

The chief organiser of Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour’ in India has filed a complaint against former West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas alleging misconduct and irregularities during the high-profile event last year. The complaint comes owing to chaotic scenes at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium in December 2025 during the football icon’s appearance.

Lionel Messi was in India last year as part of his GOAT tour.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)

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Satadru Dutta has accused the ex-minister of interfering in event management and misusing tickets during the Kolkata leg of the event. He claimed to unfairly have been made a “scapegoat” for lapses in organisation. Dutta plans to pursue legal action, including a ₹50 crore damages claim and a separate defamation suit.

“The sports minister Arup Biswas, who took tickets from me, I suspect he sold them in the black. He subjected me to severe threats regarding the issuance of access cards,” Dutta told news agency ANI. He also alleged that despite refusing to issue certain access cards under pressure, there were still unauthorised entries at the venue.

“Even after I refused to provide the access cards, people still managed to enter the venue. How did they get in? I have filed a complaint covering all these specific grievances. I will file a lawsuit seeking damages amounting to ₹50 crore and I will file a separate defamation suit,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, new West Bengal sports minister, Nisith Pramanik, called for an investigation into the episode, PTI reported. He alleged that sports in the state had suffered due to politicisation and VIP culture under the previous Trinamool Congress regime. Chaos during Messi’s Kolkata appearance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, new West Bengal sports minister, Nisith Pramanik, called for an investigation into the episode, PTI reported. He alleged that sports in the state had suffered due to politicisation and VIP culture under the previous Trinamool Congress regime. Chaos during Messi’s Kolkata appearance {{/usCountry}}

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Messi’s appearance at Kolkata in December 2025 drew thousands of fans. Ticket prices reportedly range from around ₹3,500 to ₹12,000, depending on seating categories.

The football icon appeared for only around 20 minutes and was heavily security-controlled which limited visibility for a large section of the audience. Frustration quickly piled up among fans who expected a closer interaction with Messi.

Some of them began vandalising parts of the stadium. Chairs were thrown, seats were damaged, and some attendees attempted to breach restricted zones. Police were brought in to restore order.

Messi’s India tour controversy

Messi’s ‘GOAT tour’ across India, covering Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, was intended as a celebratory football show featuring appearances by global stars. The Kolkata leg became the most controversial due to allegations of mismanagement.

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The All India Football Federation later clarified it was not involved in the privately organised event.

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