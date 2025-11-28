Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT’ tour itinerary sees Hyderabad added as another stop. Tickets go on sale today

Lionel Messi is set to visit India next month(Getty Images) The Argentine football legend Lionel Messi will be visiting India for a four-city tour, with Hyderabad being added as another stop. Football legend Lionel Messi is set to tour India next month and will be visiting four cities during his sojourn in the country. While Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi were already part of the tour, Hyderabad has now been added as another stop.

The World Cup-winner posted about the addition of another stop to his tour on his Instagram account, where he wrote:

“Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks’ time!!! I’m happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!”

Lionel Messi’s Hyderabad visit: Tickets to go on sale today

He will arrive in the city on December 13 in the evening and participate in a 7v7 exhibition match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The tickets for the Hyderabad leg of the tour will go on sale today, November 28, through the District app and website. The sale would begin at 12 PM IST.

Lionel Messi’s tour of India

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will start his tour of India with an appearance at Kolkata on December 13, at the Salt Lake Stadium, at 10:30 AM. On the same day, he will travel to Hyderabad, where his appearance is scheduled for 7 PM.

The next day, the legendary winger will make his way to Mumbai and will be at the Wankhede Stadium at 5:30 PM. The last day of his tour would be on December 15, when he would be in Delhi, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 1 PM.

Tickets for the Delhi leg are still available. In the national capital, Messi will participate in a 7v7 game and conduct a masterclass with a specially chosen group of talented youngsters. There would also be a penalty shootout to further display the inimitable skills of the all-time great footballer.

FAQs

What will be the dates of Lionel Messi’s India tour?

The GOAT tour will run from December 13-15.

How many cities will Messi be visiting in India?

Four – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

When did Lionel Messi win the FIFA World Cup?

Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup in the 2022 edition of the tournament.