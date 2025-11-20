Ex-PSG sporting director breaks silence on Lionel Messi's ‘complicated’ stint in France: ‘A lot of misunderstanding’

Ex-PSG sporting director Leonardo recently broke his silence on Lionel Messi's two-year stint with the Ligue 1 club. Messi moved to PSG on a free transfer in 2021, ending a two-decade-long relationship with Barcelona. Considered one of the best in history, Messi had a tough time in France and eventually left the club to join MLS side Inter Miami in 2023. Lionel Messi had a difficult time in France with PSG.(AFP)

Messi's arrival in France saw him join Kylian Mbappe and former Barcelona teammate Neymar. The trio were expected to lead PSG to the Champions League title, but their combination didn't really work out. The Argentine did help PSG clinch back-to-back Ligue 1 titles. But in the Champions League, he failed to take them past the Round of 16.

In his final season, Messi was booed by PSG fans. Leonardo, who served as PSG's sporting director from 2019 to 2022, opened up about Messi's stint. Speaking to RMC Sport, he said, "Messi wanted to stay at Barça, but from the moment Barcelona couldn’t keep him, PSG was the first choice. After that, there was a lot of misunderstanding. It was difficult for him. He had been in the same place for 20 years, and then you moved. Saying he wasn’t happy is a way of defending himself. There was the elimination at Real Madrid [in the 2021-22 Champions League]; it was complicated."

Leonardo is not the first person to speak about Messi's time with PSG. Recently, even former PSG midfielder Rafinha dissected Messi's time in France. Speaking on a podcast, he said, "During pre-season, in the first training session where everyone was present, I said, 'This can’t possibly work'. Let’s start with the goalkeeper: Keylor Navas or Donnarumma. Whoever doesn’t play will be furious. There will be arguments, discussions with the coach. "In defence: Marquinhos, the starter, no one will replace him, [Presnel] Kimpembe, PSG idol, and Sergio Ramos. The three best full-backs for each."

"In the attack, [Angel] Di María, Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi. Who do you take off? Di María, for his weight within the team, and even then, he’s not a player you can take off. It can’t work. For a coach, it’s impossible. They were the best team in the world in terms of players, names, but at the same time, difficult to manage. I wasn’t playing, so I was watching," he added.

With Inter Miami, Messi won the MLS Supporters' Shield last year. Currently, Miami are eyeing to win its maiden MLS Cup title. Messi was the top scorer in the regular season this year with 34 goals. He recently also signed a new contract with the club, which runs till 2028.