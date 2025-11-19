Barcelona vice-president refuses to rename stadium after Lionel Messi, sparks uproar as statue deemed ‘too short’

Argentinian and FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi once again created a buzz in his adopted city, as he posted a sentimental social media message in which he visited the Camp Nou stadium along with a group of friends this past week. However, with reports of his return already having been denied by the Barca higher-ups, more calls for Messi to be honoured by the club were turned down by senior figures. Lionel Messi returned to Camp Nou ahead of the stadium's re-opening to the public.(Getty Images)

Speaking following Messi’s surprise appearance in Barcelona, the club’s institutional vice-president Elena Fort turned down rumours of the under-renovation stadium being named after the Argentinian star.

Speaking to Cadena SER radio in Spain, Fort said of questions regarding the historic Camp Nou being named after Messi: “There was an attempt to name it after (Joan) Gamper, who is the founder, and the Barcelona fans themselves did not accept it. There are many ways, better ways, to pay tribute to him.”

Earlier, club president Joan Laporta had stated that the club planned to begin preparations for a statue to be built for Messi, who represented Barca 520 times in his career.

“He should have a statue at the Spotify Camp Nou, like Cruyff and Kubala,” Laporta had said. “It would be only fair if Leo had his statue as well. He is one of those reference players who have marked us all.”

‘Having a statue is very short…’

However, this had received some criticism from Barcelona fans, who thought the player deserved more as he is considered not only the best in Barca’s history, but also the best footballer in the history of the sport.

However, the statements made this week by Fort and Laporta were battled against by Victor Font, who is considered to be Laprota’s main rival in the race for Barcelona’s club presidency. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Font had said: "We have to embrace Leo Messi and do everything possible… Having a statue is very short.”

Messi left Barcelona in 2021, making his way to Paris Saint Germain before making the hop over the Atlantic Ocean, where he plies his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS. Since, Messi has gone on to win the elusive World Cup trophy which had evaded him, winning in Qatar in 2022. He will be in focus again as North America prepares to host the 2026 edition of the tournament.