‘Made us proud’: Rahul Gandhi, Hardeep Puri on Air India’s all-women crew

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday congratulated Air India’s all-women cockpit crew, which piloted the national carrier’s inaugural flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, its longest direct flight on one of the longest air travel routes in the world.

Air India's AI 176 landed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport early on Monday. The carrier, a Boeing 777 plane, was piloted by Captain Zoya Aggarwal, who was assisted by Captains Shivani Manhas, Papgari Thanmai and Akanksha Sonaware. The crew also flew over the North Pole, making it the first flight to do so with an all-women crew.

“Congratulations to the all-women cockpit crew for completing Air India’s longest flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru over the North Pole. You have made the country proud,” Gandhi tweeted. “In a moment to cherish & celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history. Heartiest congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papgari Thanmai & Capt Akanksha Sonaware for flying over North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco,” Puri also tweeted.

Captain Aggarwal had said, while speaking to news agency ANI after landing, the route had saved 10 tonnes of fuel. “Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here,” Captain Manhas said.

AI 176 left San Francisco International Airport (SFO) at 8:30pm (local) time and landed at Kempegowda International Airport at 3:07am, Air India tweeted on Monday.