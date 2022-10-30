‘Make-in-India, for globe’: PM on 22K cr Tata-Airbus Gujarat plant| Top 10

With Ratan Tata’s vision - ten years back - of a private manufacturing aircraft facility coming closer to reality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a plant of the Tata-Airbus consortium in Gujarat’s Vadodara. At least 15,000 skilled jobs are expected to be generated with the project. This is the first aircraft manufacturing facility in the private sector. PM Modi laid the foundation of the project in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The estimated cost of the project is about ₹22,000 crore. The C-295 planes - which would be manufactured here would give a boost to the Indian Air Force fleet.

Here are ten points on the Tata-Airbus Gujarat event:

1. In his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi said that a “huge step is being taken” to make India a manufacturing hub with the launch of the project. "Today, India manufactures fighter plane, tanks and submarine. Besides, Indian medicines and vaccines are saving the lives of millions of people. Soon, passenger planes would be made in India," PM Modi said.

2. “This is the first time that such a huge investment is being done in the defence aerospace sector,” PM Modi underlined, adding that the Vadodara plant would not just help in giving a boost to the air force but also develop a new ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing . From the stage, he gave the slogan of "Made-in-India, made-for-global". "Across the world, India's aviation sector is growing at the fastest pace. In terms of aviation traffic, we are set to be among the top three nations," he said.

3. In eight years, PM Modi said, his government has "carried out several economic reforms over the years. These reforms have hugely benefitted the manufacturing sector and given it a boost." "Today's India is working with a new mindset, a new work culture. We have come up with various incentives for investors. We launched the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, which made the change visible," the prime minister said.

4. In praise for PM Modi, Rajnath Singh - in his address - said, “A statesman eyes the future. Earlier, when India used to address a global platform, we were not heard. But now, everyone hears us loud and clear.”

5. “Today’s event is a crucial step for self-reliance. This is not just a foundation stone, which has been laid, but is also a crucial milestone,” Rajnath Singh said.

6. C-295 aircraft would have indigenous equipment, which would also involve the MSMEs (medium and small enterprises). “The aircraft would also make India a key exporter in the sector,” the Defence Minister added. Vadodara would soon be known for defence exports, he said. “C-295 aircraft manufactured at this facility will be state-of-the-art aircraft with superior capabilities and global standards. It'll significantly enhance logistic capability of IAF," he underlined.

7. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recalled the time when Modi was the CM of the state and despite facing many calamities, the state eventually managed to become a destination for investors. “Twenty years back, there were just a few MSMEs in the state. Now, we have thousands. The state is also a hub in the pharmaceutical and chemical sector,” he underlined.

8. Gujarat is among the few states in the country, the chief minister said, which had implemented the aero and defence policies.

9. Airbus - which shares six decades long collaboration with India - is the largest commercial aircraft manufacturer in the world. “I thank PM Modi and the Gujarat government. It’s a very proud movement for us. Together we aim to serve the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer, Airbus, said.

10. “On an average, we would be delivering one aircraft every week to India for the next 10 years. We can proudly say that every airbus aircraft produced is partly made in India,” Scherer added.

