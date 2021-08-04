Madhya Pradesh: 1,171 villages hit by floods, relief work underway | 10 points

The Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh has been reeling under floods following heavy rainfall on Tuesday, which led to as many as 1,171 villages being affected in the inundation. Most of these areas are located in the Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, news agencies reporting citing officials with the matter. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is participating in the rescue effort to aid disaster management officials at the state disaster response force (SDRF) and the national disaster response force (NDRF), already engaged in the relief operation.

Madhya Pradesh floods: Here's all you need to know about the ground situation, in 10 points:

1 . As many as 200 villages, especially those in the Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, still remain marooned following heavy rainfall in the Gwalior-Chambal region on Tuesday.

2 . Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has announced that he will personally visit the flood-affected areas in the Datia district on Wednesday to take stock of the ground situation.

3 . As many as 1,171 villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh have been affected due to excessive rainfall, according to the state's chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

4 . The flooding in the Shivpuri and Sheopur districts is due to an "unprecedented" 800mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan said while speaking to reporters earlier on Tuesday.

5 . The Indian Army has been helping out with relief operations in the districts of Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior, and Datia, according to state additional chief secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora. One column of the armed forces has been mobilised for each of the three aforementioned districts affected by the floods.

6 . Despite the bad weather, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted as many as four sorties on Tuesday to rescue stranded people from the flood-hit areas.

7 . Seven teams of the SDRF have been deployed in the Shivpuri district for relief operations. In the Sheopur and Datia districts, the SDRF has deployed five and two of its teams, respectively.

8 . Expressing his gratitude for the prompt response of the armed forces, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh over the issue, also briefing him regarding the flood situation and the rescue work. The chief minister also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same issue, with the latter assuring the state government of all necessary help in dealing with the flood situation.

9 . Repair work is going on between Padarkhed and Mohana because of which several trains passing through the Shivpuri-Gwalior section are either diverted or terminated at the originating stations, according to a railway official. A major portion of a bridge over the Sindh river near Ratangarh temple close to Datia town washed away due to heavy rains, a police official said.

10 . Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired an emergency meeting on Tuesday at the secretariat in the state capital Bhopal to monitor the rescue operations and reviewed the flood situation in Gwalior and Chambal divisions. The CM said he will soon conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state. "I am in touch with collectors and other officials of the flood-affected districts and people were sent on a high-places for safety where relief camps too were started," he said, adding the situation in rain-hit Shivpuri, Sheopur, Bhind and Datia districts is monitored continuously.