Madhya Pradesh bans overseas trips for officials to cut costs

Government officials in Madhya Pradesh have been mostly banned from taking foreign trips as part of the state government’s new expenditure control measures.

Government officials in Madhya Pradesh have been mostly banned from taking foreign trips

The state finance department released the Expenditure Control Guidelines for 2026-27 and 2027-28 on Friday evening.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new directive comes in the backdrop of the state’s ₹5.61 lakh crore debt burden.

A circular issued to department heads, collectors, commissioners, and heads of corporations and commissions stated that foreign trips will be banned, except in rare cases where costs are borne by the Centre or other institutions. Officials now will only be eligible for economy class travel for official work within India for the next two years, it said.

New development projects will be inaugurated without any ceremony, the order added.

The guidelines also prohibit the printing of calendars and diaries by government departments, boards, and corporations. Workshops and seminars in hotels or private institutions were also prohibited.

To further cut costs, the number of government vehicles will be reduced. “If two or more officers are travelling to the same place, only one vehicle should be used. Officers with extra staff cars beyond entitlement must surrender them,” the order reads.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The state’s debt continues to mount. On July 8, the government borrowed an additional ₹3,600 crore, raising total borrowing in the current financial year to ₹17,400 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state’s debt continues to mount. On July 8, the government borrowed an additional ₹3,600 crore, raising total borrowing in the current financial year to ₹17,400 crore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions What are the new expenditure control measures in Madhya Pradesh? Government officials in Madhya Pradesh have been mostly banned from taking foreign trips as part of the state government’s new expenditure control measures. The state finance department released the Expenditure Control Guidelines for 2026-27 and 2027-28, including guidelines for official travel and project inaugurations. Are there any exceptions to the foreign travel ban? Yes, foreign trips will be banned, except in rare cases where costs are borne by the Centre or other institutions. What changes are being made to government vehicle use? To further cut costs, the number of government vehicles will be reduced. If two or more officers are travelling to the same place, only one vehicle should be used. Officers with extra staff cars beyond entitlement must surrender them. What is the current financial situation of the state? The state continues to face a significant debt burden, with a total borrowing in the current financial year reaching ₹17,400 crore.