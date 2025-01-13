Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav plans liquor ban in religious cities

Mohan Yadav, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, stated that his administration was considering changing its regulations in the state's religious cities and preparing to ban alcohol there. Madhya Pradesh's chief minister, Mohan Yadav, indicated that his administration was exploring modifying restrictions in the state's holy cities and planning to prohibit alcohol.(ANI)

The state government was seriously contemplating closing the booze stores inside the boundaries of the sacred towns, CM Yadav said, adding that other seers had made similar recommendations as reported by news agency ANI.

"The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities. Many seers have given suggestions and our government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps in the direction of complaints from people regarding the religious environment. We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon," the news agency quoted CM Yadav.

In addition, CM Yadav is expected to conduct the Bhoomi Pujan of the ₹614 crore Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project in the Ujjain district on Monday alongside Union Minister CR Patil.

The Kshipra River's water level will be maintained with this project, and the residents of Ujjain will have access to enough drinking water, as reported by The Economic times.

"Today Union Minister CR Patil is visiting to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project. With this project, we will be able to make our saints bath with sacred water of holy Kshipra river during Simhastha 2028. I am satisfied that we were able to take concrete steps in that direction. Earlier in 2004, we were able to make them bath in the water of Gambhir river because the amount of water of the Kshipra river is very low. During Simhastha 2016, saints took bath with the water of Narmada ji. But we are satisfied that now we will be able to bath in the Kshipra year throughout the year," the Chief Minister said.

In addition, he greeted the state's citizens and stated that the Madhya Pradesh administration will keep up its public interest initiatives.