Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday suspended six police officers, including an additional superintendent of police, after a video purportedly showed them threatening a couple with a false drug case because they refused to unlock their mobile phones. A video purportedly showed cops threatening a couple with a false drug case because they refused to unlock their mobile phones. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo/ Representational)

HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video, which has since been widely circulated online.

The incident came to light after police conducted a raid at a hotel in Seoni district and found a couple staying in a room.

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In the video, ASP Deepak Mishra is purportedly seen questioning the couple and asking them to call their parents. When they refused, he purportedly told his subordinates to plant cannabis in their bags. “That’s not what you want? Fine, plant some ganja in their bags. Now you’ll have a wonderful life,” the officer is heard saying in the video.

After the footage sparked outrage on social media, the CM took cognisance of the matter and ordered immediate action.

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“Indiscipline and misconduct in police uniform are unacceptable under any circumstances. Discipline, accountability and integrity are paramount in the police force,” Yadav said, and added, “...orders have been issued to immediately suspend six police personnel, including ASP and SDOP, and conduct a fair and thorough investigation.”