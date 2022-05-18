Madhya Pradesh couple, minor granddaughter killed on suspicion of black magic, say police

Bhopal: An elderly couple and their minor granddaughter were murdered by their family members in Patadei village of Mandla district on Monday night, police said, adding that the perpetrators were enraged with the woman over her claims of practising black magic.

The woman’s head was cut off and hung from a tree near the scene of the crime, according to Mandla superintendent of police, Yashpal Rajput.

Rajput identified the deceased as 62-year-old Narmad Singh, his 57-year-old wife Sukrat Bai and their 12-year-old granddaughter Kumari Mahima.

So far, two of Narmad’s nephews have been detained in connection with the murder case, Rajput said. He said one of the nephews, Motilal, was the main accused.

According to the SP, Sukrat Bai used to claim that she had “divine powers” and could “destroy anyone”. The accused allegedly slit the throats of all three deceased on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday while they were sleeping on the terrace of their home.

“The murderer beheaded the woman and hung her head on a tree to send a message to the village that she had no such powers. Narmad was targeted because he would back his wife, while the child was killed because they thought she was similar to her grandmother,” Rajput said.

According to the SP, Motilal’s father died by suicide two years ago and Sukrat Bai had claimed that her “divine powers” pushed him to take the extreme step as he misbehaved with her.

“They (the accused) have claimed that she would threaten family members with dire consequences and would practice black magic. A few days ago, the woman also held Motilal responsible for all the problems in the village. Enraged by this, the two cousins, who reside in the same neighbourhood decided to kill the entire family. The family was attacked with axes,” Rajput said, adding that further investigation in underway.

