Madhya Pradesh election: Congress will ensure caste census is done, says Rahul

If the Congress comes back to power in Madhya Pradesh, tribespeople will get rights over forest land and the government will order an immediate caste census, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, holding out a slew of promises for the tribal-dominated districts of the poll-bound state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath in the state’s Shahdol district on Tuesday. (PTI)

Addressing a rally in Shahdol district, Gandhi guaranteed that land rights will be give to tribals and assured that a Congress administration will pay ₹4,000 – the current price is ₹3,000 – for a bag of tendu (Indian Ebony) leaves.

The state has 47 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe, but the tribals have an influence on over 89 seats. There are 230 seats in the assembly.

“Unlike BJP leaders, who call tribal vanvasi to take all their rights, we always call you Adivasi, a person who came first on this land and who has the right on everything. We gave rights to the Adivasis,” said Gandhi.

Madhya Pradesh votes on November 17. The Congress is looking to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the heartland state for 18 of the last 20 years.

At the rally, Gandhi reiterated his promise of conducting a caste census in the state. “If our government is formed, the first task will be to conduct a caste census,” he said.

He repeated his charge – first made in Parliament during a special session last month – that out of the 90 secretaries in the Union government, only three came from Other Backward Classes (OBC). “I told Modi ji, let’s get the caste census done. Sometimes he will talk about Pakistan, sometimes Afghanistan, sometimes South India. Please also speak about the caste census,” he said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later hit out at the Congress, saying the party “always divides India and now Rahul Gandhi has come to divide Madhya Pradesh, but he won’t succeed.”

Gandhi’s comments came weeks after Bihar released the results of its landmark caste survey that showed OBCs formed roughly two-thirds of the state. The Congress and other Opposition parties believe that a nationwide caste census can rupture the BJP’s rainbow Hindu coalition among marginalised castes.

In his 30-minute speech, Gandhi said that 450,000land lease rights given tothe tribals in the forest by the former Congress governmentwas cancelled by the BJP government. “In Jobat, Dindori and Mandla, the BJP snatched the lands of tribals with violence. Farmers were shot in Mandsaur. I guarantee we will give you land rights,” he added.

Gandhi attacked the BJP government and accused it of corruption. “Theft was committed with Lord Shiva in Mahakal Corridor. School uniforms and midday meal money are stolen. To become a Patwari here, one has to pay ₹15 lakh as bribe. The future of one crore youth was ruined in Vyapam. Forty people were murdered,” he said.

He also recalled that former deputy prime minister LK Advani had called Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP.

He also attacked the BJP for law and order and repeated the party’s poll guarantees.

“We love the people of Madhya Pradesh, we do not lie. ₹1,500 will come to the bank accounts of mothers and sisters. The women will get cylinders for ₹500. 100 units of power will be provided free. Tendu leaves will be purchased for ₹4,000,” said Gandhi.

This is Gandhi’s second visit to the state in 10 days.

The BJP hit back at the Congress leader.

Party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Rahul Gandhi’S speech was factually wrong. The BJP-led government enacted PESA Act and gave all rights to tribals...His speech was full of lies, so nobody is going to believe the Congress and its promises.”

PESA Act or the Panchayat (Extensions to Scheduled Area) Act was passed in 1996 to empower gram sabhas in tribal areas.

