Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, Sailana (ST) live

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.

The Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, and Sailana (ST) assembly constituencies.

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Ratlam area constituencies

Constituency 2018 sitting MLA Party Alirajpur (ST) Mukesh Rawat (PATEL) INC Jobat (ST) Kalawati Bhuriya INC Jhabua (ST) Gumansingh Damor BJP Thandla (ST) Bhuriya Veersingh INC Petlawad (ST) Maida Valsingh INC Ratlam Rural (ST) Dilip Kumar Makwana BJP Ratlam City Chetanya Kasyap BJP Sailana (ST) Harsh Vijay Gehlot “Guddu” INC

