Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, Sailana (ST) live

ByBishal Kalita
Dec 03, 2023 09:09 AM IST

  • MP Results 2023: Updates of Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, Sailana (ST) constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023 live updates from Ratlam area(HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)

The Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, and Sailana (ST) assembly constituencies.

MP election results 2023: Counting of Ratlam constituencies begins

ConstituencyLeading candidateParty
Alirajpur (ST)Chouhan Nagar SinghBJP
Jobat (ST)
Jhabua (ST)Vikrant BhuriaINC
Thandla (ST)
Petlawad (ST)Petlawad (ST) Bharatiya Janata Party Nirmala Dileepsingh Bhuria
Ratlam Rural (ST)
Ratlam CityRatlam City Bharatiya Janata Party Chetanya Kashyap
Sailana (ST)Harsh Vijay GehlotINC

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Ratlam area constituencies

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
Alirajpur (ST)Mukesh Rawat (PATEL)INC
Jobat (ST)Kalawati BhuriyaINC
Jhabua (ST)Gumansingh DamorBJP
Thandla (ST)Bhuriya VeersinghINC
Petlawad (ST)Maida ValsinghINC
Ratlam Rural (ST)Dilip Kumar MakwanaBJP
Ratlam CityChetanya KasyapBJP
Sailana (ST)Harsh Vijay Gehlot “Guddu”INC

Check all the latest updates on MP election results 2023 for Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, Sailana (ST) constituencies below:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:51 AM

    MP Election result 2023: Congress leading in Sailana, Jhabua; BJP in Alirajpur

    Congress candidates are leading in Sailana and Jhabua seats, while the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate is leading in the Alirajpur seat.

    Alirajpur (ST): Chouhan Nagar Singh (BJP)

    Jhabua (ST): Vikrant Bhuria (INC)

    Sailana: Harsh Vijay Gehlot (INC)

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:32 AM

    Harsh Vijay Gehlot leading in Sailana

    Congress's Harsh Vijay Gehlot is leading in the Sailana (ST) seat.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:04 AM

    Counting begins at Ratlam area

    Vote counting has started at Ratlam area assembly seats.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:45 AM

    MP election result 2023: Counting begins at 8 am

    Counting for all Ratlam area seats to begin at 8 am.

