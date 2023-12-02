Madhya Pradesh election results 2023: When, where and how to check results on December 3

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: The election result for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election will be announced tomorrow by the Election Commission of India. Follow the full coverage of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election here

Election Commission staff prepare for vote counting scheduled on 3rd December for the Madhya Pradesh elections in Indore on Friday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly took place in a single phase on November 17.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The state recorded a voter turnout of 77.15%. The turnout was slightly higher than in the previous elections in 2018, when the voter turnout was recorded at 75.63%.

The electoral narrative in Madhya Pradesh has been dominated by the Congress and the BJP. This year, both parties pulled off high-octane campaigns in the run of the polls.

The state has largely been in command of the BJP for almost 20 years, except for a two-year brief rule by the Congress after the 2018 polls.

In 2018, the Congress won its first assembly election in the state since 2003; the BJP had been in power since then. In March 2020, however, Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress to join the BJP, bringing down the state's Kamal Nath-led Congress government; the BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan became chief minister for the fourth time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP aims to retain the turf for another term, while the Congress is vying for wresting power from the saffron party.

Most exit poll results projected a neck-and-neck contest in Madhya Pradesh with a marginal edge to the Congress. However, pollsters like Axis My India and Today's Chanakya projected a massive win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Madhya Pradesh Election: Here's when, where and how you can check the poll results tomorrow.

Madhya Pradesh election result: When does the counting of votes start?

The votes for Madhya Pradesh will be counted on December 3, along with the Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Election Commission, the counting of the votes will begin at 8 am onwards.

The early trends will start tricking in as soon as the counting of votes begins at 8 am. As per trend, the postal ballots are counted first, followed by the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Madhya Pradesh election result: Where and how to check the results?

To check Madhya Pradesh assembly election results, you can refer to various reliable sources, including official election commission websites, news channels, and dedicated election result portals of the poll body.

Here are some ways where you can check the latest Madhya Pradesh election results:

The official website of the Election Commission of India (https://results.eci.gov.in/). While it may not be the fastest source, it provides the most accurate results.

Most of the news websites, including Hindustan Times, provide live updates and comprehensive coverage of election results. You can follow it here.

You can also tune in to news channels on television that offer live coverage and real-time updates.

You can also follow the official election commission handles and reputable news sources on social media platforms for instant updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON