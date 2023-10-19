News / India News / Madhya Pradesh election: SP names 22 more candidates amid buzz over strain in ties with Congress

Madhya Pradesh election: SP names 22 more candidates amid buzz over strain in ties with Congress

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Oct 19, 2023 07:44 AM IST

The SP has so far announced 31 candidates, including nine declared earlier, to contest the 230-member MP assembly polls scheduled for November 17, with senior party leaders saying more could be named by Thursday.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced its 22 more candidates for the next month’s assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh — where its INDIA bloc ally the Congress is in direct contest against the ruling Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) — amid rumours of strain within the opposition alliance.

HT Image
HT Image

The SP has so far announced 31 candidates, including nine declared earlier, to contest the 230-member MP assembly polls scheduled for November 17, with senior party leaders saying more could be named by Thursday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Roughly 50 candidates could be declared by tomorrow (Thursday). We might even declare candidates on all the 230 seats. That’s our effort. There is lot of time as nomination filing will close on October 30,” party’s Madhya Pradesh poll in-charge and national executive member Vyasji Gaund said.

The Congress and the SP are the two major partners of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

“The Samajwadi Party wanted an electoral understanding with the Congress on some (five to six) seats in MP. But the Congress has not even given the lone seat that the SP had won in the assembly elections earlier,” senior SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The SP’s announcement came a day after party chief Akhilesh Yadav had asserted that his party would contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Though there was no immediate response from the Congress, however, the party’s UP unit chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday said the SP has no support base in Madhya Pradesh. He even pointed out that the only SP legislator in the poll-bound state had joined the BJP. “An electoral understanding will be reached once discussions are held between the two parties at the national level,” Rai had said on Tuesday.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out