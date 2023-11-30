Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: ‘Kamal’ or Kamal Nath? Projections out today

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: On November 17, Madhya Pradesh voted to elect its next government, and now all eyes are on Thursday’s exit polls to give an indication of which way the election is headed. Exit polls are conducted by survey agencies to gauge the likely result of an election.

As many as 230 seats are at stake in Madhya Pradesh (PTI)

From 6:30pm onwards, news channels will begin airing results of exit polls carried out by the respective survey agency they tied up with. Last month, while announcing poll schedule for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a ban on exit polls from 7am on November 7 till 6:30pm on November 30.

The numbers projected by an exit poll, must, however, be taken with a pinch of salt, as the actual figures could be vastly different from those projected by the former. This is because a voter, when asked by a survey agency, could say a name other than the candidate he/she voted for, or give different answers to different agencies. Also, a person could name a candidate despite not voting at all.

Madhya Pradesh has 230 assembly segments, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a straight fight with its arch-rival, the Congress. The counting of votes for all five states will be held on December 3.