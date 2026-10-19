Madhya Pradesh leads farm fires with 354 incidents; Punjab at 2nd with 220

Madhya Pradesh has topped the charts among states with the highest stubble burning incidents — 354 between September 15 and October 17, nearly double the incidents recorded in the same period last year, the latest government data showed. Punjab is second in the list at 220 fires, with nearly 80% of these coming from only two districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran.
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As per the data released by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Uttar Pradesh ranks third, with 134 fires so far, and Haryana emerges an outlier – recording only eight fires so far and 24 farm fires recorded in Uttarakhand.
Madhya Pradesh recorded 187 and 262 incidents of farm fire in the same period in 2025 and 2024, respectively, showing an increasing trend of stubble burning in the state. Punjab’s count is marginally higher than the 208 fires last year, however significantly below the 1289-mark in 2024. Out of the 220 fires, a combined 176 have come from just Amritsar and Tarn Taran alone, which were served notices by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on October 16, for failing to take effective steps.
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“Your explanation should reach the commission latest by 5 PM of October 21, 2026, failing which it shall be presumed that you have nothing to state and action shall be initiated as per the provisions of the Act,” said the notices, issued to both the deputy commissioners of the two districts, alongside the SSP, Police.
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“Your explanation should reach the commission latest by 5 PM of October 21, 2026, failing which it shall be presumed that you have nothing to state and action shall be initiated as per the provisions of the Act,” said the notices, issued to both the deputy commissioners of the two districts, alongside the SSP, Police.
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IARI, through its specialised lab for crop residue burning tracks farm fires every winter between September 15 and November 30 in six states – Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Madhya Pradesh leads farm fires with 354 incidents; Punjab at 2nd with 220
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