e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Commission for Air Quality Management: The potential and the pitfalls

Commission for Air Quality Management: The potential and the pitfalls

While CAQM is welcome, it alone cannot clean the air. Its success will depend on how it tackles different interest groups; outlines a time-bound commitment to achieving the set standards; ensures adequate personnel and funds for pollution control bodies, and stricter monitoring systems. All of this will require tremendous political will and support.

editorials Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:00 IST
Morning walkers at India Gate, October 29, 2020
Morning walkers at India Gate, October 29, 2020(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Last week, the Centre issued an ordinance to put in place a new anti-pollution agency to tackle the crisis in the Delhi-National Capital Region area. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will have the power to formulate rules, set emission standards and impose fines up to ₹1 crore or send violators to prison for up to five years. CAQM will have members from the Centre, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and non-governmental organisations. By setting up CAQM, the Centre has acknowledged that air pollution is indeed a major challenge; it has health, economic and political implications; and the problem of multiplicity of authorities was a key reason why it could not be tackled effectively.

Many have raised questions — rightly so — about the way the ordinance was passed with no consultation, and the possible overriding powers the Centre may have; whether a top-down implementation approach (without third-party monitoring and citizen-driven enforcement) will work; and the lack of a time-bound commitment to clean the air. The Centre could also have come up with the framework before this year’s pollution season began rather than wait for judicial prodding.

While CAQM is welcome, it alone cannot clean the air. Its success will depend on how it tackles different interest groups; outlines a time-bound commitment to achieving the set standards; ensures adequate personnel and funds for pollution control bodies, and stricter monitoring systems. All of this will require tremendous political will and support.

tags
top news
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
CSK vs KXIP Live: Jordan breaks CSK’s opening stand, Faf du Plessis departs
CSK vs KXIP Live: Jordan breaks CSK’s opening stand, Faf du Plessis departs
After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana now considers law against ‘love jihad’
After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana now considers law against ‘love jihad’
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
‘Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth’: Finland envoy
‘Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth’: Finland envoy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In