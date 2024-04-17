 Madhya Pradesh: Man sets ablaze soldier’s car after dispute over online game | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: Man sets ablaze soldier’s car after dispute over online game

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 11:17 PM IST

A CCTV video of the incident shows a man putting the white car on fire.

A man in Madhya Pradesh, identified as Bablu Khemriya, allegedly set ablaze the car of a soldier in his locality on Tuesday night, reported India today. As per the report, Khemriya was miffed with the soldier's daughter due to a dispute involving an online game "Free Fire".

A man in Madhya Pradesh, identified as Bablu Khemriya, allegedly set ablaze the car of a soldier of his locality on Tuesday night

Khemriya allegedly committed the crime at midnight. A CCTV video of the incident shows a man putting the white car on fire. Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against Khemriya on the complaint of the soldier's wife.

As per police, Khemriya and the soldier's daughter used to play the online game "Free Fire". Khemriya spent big sums of money on the game. He shared his "Free Fire" ID with the soldier's daughter who wanted to play the game. But she changed the password and refused to share it with him.

The accused was very miffed over the actions of the soldier's daughter. In his rage, he poured petrol on the soldier's Swift car and set it on fire. Since the police registered an FIR against Khemriya, he is absconding.

According to the report, the soldier's daughter had previously filed a molestation case against Khemriya. During a court hearing, he fled the premises.

