MP nursing body disqualifies 2,697 teachers from other states

Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council on Saturday declared 2,697 nursing teachers – about 20% of the total faculty – from outside the state disqualified for teaching, as they failed to get themselves “live registered” with the state nursing body.

MP Nursing Council has also registered an FIR against the management of two nursing colleges. (Representational image)

In a reply submitted before Madhya Pradesh high court, during a hearing of irregularities in Nursing Colleges, MP Nursing Council administrator Manmohan Mathur said, “The 2,697 teachers from other states failed to obtain live registration so they have been declared disqualified to act as teaching faculty. They have been given two-day time from Friday to present their status.”

A petitioner and member of Law Student Association Vishal Singh said, “There are teachers working at multiple places in India. During live registration, the teacher has to be present physically and submit all the documents to register themselves as a teacher in Madhya Pradesh. This is the first time, the nursing council took massive action to check duplication of faculties from Madhya Pradesh.”

With disqualification of faculties, MP Nursing Council registered an FIR against the management of two nursing colleges. A teacher was also booked for committing fraud and using fake documents for registration.

MP Nursing Council Administrative Officer Manmohan Mathur had filed a complaint at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal on Friday. “A teacher Sukhbir Singh was found working in Bhaskar Nursing College and JB Institute of Nursing Research Gwalior in 2022-23. Sukhbir Singh used different Aadhaar Card and PAN card to register himself as teaching faculty in the two institutes. Singh’s documents were verified by the principal of these institutes for registration. This proved that the institute administration was part of the conspiracy,” said Mathur.

A show cause notice has been served to the college institutes for cancelation of registration.

The teacher Sukhbir Singh and management of two institutes have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

TT Nagar town inspector Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said, “The FIR has been registered and investigation is going on. No arrest has been made so far in the matter.”

In MP High Court Gwalior and Jabalpur benches are hearing as many as 36 petitions regarding irregularities in Nursing colleges.

