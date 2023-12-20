Madhya Pradesh: Probe ordered into ex-minister Vijay Shah’s party in tiger reserve

Authorities have ordered a probe into a party former Madhya Pradesh minister and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vijay Shah allegedly organised in the core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve in the Narmadapuram district. Shah and his friends allegedly went to see a tiger in a restricted area. (Sourced)

Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Aseem Srivastava ordered the probe after activist Ajay Dubey filed a complaint about the party and alleged food was also cooked for Shah at the reserve.

In the videos Shah allegedly shot, forest guards can be purportedly seen cooking chicken on an earthen stove while other staffers arrange chairs. Shah can also be heard calling it the best picnic.

In his complaint, Dubey said forest department officers and employees took Shah in private vehicles to the Rorighat Siddh Baba Hill where they lit a fire to prepare food. “Forest guards serving him can be seen in the videos and lifting chairs...Rules clearly say that no one can light a fire or have a party in the reserve area.”

Dubey added Shah and his friends went to see a tiger in a restricted area and forest department vehicles were parked near the big cat, which is serious negligence. “...forest officials violated the Wildlife Protection Act and other laws. ...there have been incidents of tiger hunting in the Satpura Tiger Reserve and international poachers have been active... illegal conduct...deserves strict punishment.”

Dubey said tiger poaching was rampant in Madhya Pradesh while highlighting the importance of action.

Shrivastava refused to comment until he got the inquiry report. Despite repeated attempts, Shah could not be contacted for comments.