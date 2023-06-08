Girl, rescued from Madhya Pradesh borewell after 50-hour operation, dies

A two-and-half-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, passed away after being rescued from a depth of 100 feet on Tuesday evening, officials said. The rescue operation lasted more than 50 hours and saw a robotic team joining personnel from the Army, NDRF, SDERF and earth movers.

The 2-yr old girl who fell into a 300 ft borewell, in Sehore district. (PTI)

The girl, who had fallen into the 300-foot borewell at around 1am on Tuesday and had slipped to a depth of 100 feet from the initial 40 feet, was rescued at 5:30pm on Thursday, a district official said.

Personnel from multiple agencies, including the Army, were in a race against time to save the girl, with oxygen being supplied to her through a pipe and rescuers facing the challenge of rain and gutsy wind since morning in the area. A team of robotic experts from Gujarat joined the operation in the morning to save the girl, officials had said earlier.

A robot was lowered into the borewell to collect information about the child's condition and the data was being used to contemplate the next course of action in the rescue operation, the robotic team in charge Mahesh Arya had told reporters at the site.

The girl was initially stuck at a depth of 40 feet but slipped down further to around 100 feet due to vibrations caused by machines engaged in the rescue operation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The rescue operation comprised personnel from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) along with equipment including 12 earth-movers, officials at the site said.

