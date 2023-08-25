OPS expulsion from AIADMK: Madras HC refuses to interfere, sparks celebrations

The Madras high court on Friday refused to interfere with the expulsion of former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS)-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Twitter)

A bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq dismissed appeals OPS and three of his supporters filed against a single judge bench’s refusal to interfere with the AIADMK general council resolutions including for the expulsion on July 11 last year. The other two resolutions related to abolishing the dual leadership, and elevating EPS as AIADMK’s unitary leader (general secretary).

AIADMK workers burst crackers and distributed sweets at the party headquarters to celebrate the fresh court judgement. “The AIADMK will never accept people who are against the party,” said EPS in his first reaction to the verdict. “Our win will be big in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

In April, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised EPS as AIADMK’s general secretary and allotted his faction of the party’s two leaves symbol.

The Supreme Court in February upheld the high court’s order in September last year that allowed EPS to remain AIADMK interim general secretary. A division bench of the high court set aside a single judge bench’s order that favoured his rival OPS.

On July 11 last year, AIADMK’s general council named EPS the sole leader of the party and removed OPS from the joint coordinator’s post. EPS won the battle for the AIADMK leadership after the Madras high court rejected the plea of his rival-turned-ally-turned-rival OPS to stall the party’s general council meeting. EPS was named interim general secretary, a position once occupied by stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

OPS, a three-time acting chief minister of the state, was expelled from the party. After clashes between supporters of the two leaders at the AIADMK headquarters, the building was sealed.

OPS, who was treasurer of the party, was replaced by Dindigul Srinivasan. Senior party leaders JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam, and PH Manoj Pandian, OPS’s main supporters, were also expelled. OPS’s removal ended five-and-a-half years of hyphenated leadership of the party. A majority of the AIADMK’s leadership backed EPS, saying the dual leadership model has not worked.

OPS has been accused of flirting with the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and going soft on VK Sasikala, a friend, and companion of Jayalalithaa.

