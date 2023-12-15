Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Madras HC sentences IPS officer to 15 days in jail on contempt plea filed by MS Dhoni

Madras HC sentences IPS officer to 15 days in jail on contempt plea filed by MS Dhoni

ByDivya Chandrababu
Dec 15, 2023 02:46 PM IST

Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan, who sentenced the officer, also suspended the jail sentence for 30 days to enable Sampath Kumar to appeal against the verdict

CHENNAI: The Madras high court on Friday sentenced retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days imprisonment on a contempt petition filed by former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni but kept the sentence in abeyance for 30 days to enable the officer to appeal against the verdict.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, initially filed a 100 crore defamation suit against Sampath Kumar (File Photo)

A bench of justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan, who sentenced the officer, also suspended the jail sentence for 30 days to enable Sampath Kumar to appeal against the verdict.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, initially filed a 100 crore defamation suit against Sampath Kumar, who was serving with the CID department of Tamil Nadu Police, and a television channel in 2014 for levelling match-fixing allegations against him in the Indian Premier League betting case.

The cricketer later filed a contempt petition against the officer - he turned 60 this May and retired - and cited disparaging remarks made by the IPS officer against the Supreme Court and the Madras high court.

To be sure, Sampath Kumar had carried out the initial probe in the 2013 IPL betting case. He was later taken off the case and suspended following allegations that he took bribes from some bookies to let them off the hook. The police officer, who was cleared of the accusation by a trial court in 2019 citing inadequate evidence, has maintained that he was framed to stop him from unearthing the scam in its entirety.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

Topics
mahendra singh dhoni chennai madras high court ips officer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP