Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Madras HC upholds actor Jayaprada’s conviction

Madras HC upholds actor Jayaprada’s conviction

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 21, 2023 06:24 AM IST

Justice G Jayachandran said that Jayaprada can be granted bail provided she surrenders before the Magistrate within 15 days and deposits ₹20 lakh

Chennai: The Madras high court on Friday upheld the conviction and six months’ imprisonment imposed on actor and former MP Jayaprada by a Metropolitan Magistrate on August 10 for not paying the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dues to former employees of the now defunct Jayaprada Theatre in Chennai.

Jayaprada has been accused of not paying the Employees State Insurance Corporation dues to former employees of the now defunct Jayaprada Theatre in Chennai

Justice G Jayachandran said that she can be granted bail provided she surrenders before the Magistrate within 15 days and deposits 20 lakh.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The justice also refused to suspend the sentence to two other accused (Ram Kumar and Raja Babu) in the case. The Magistrate convicted them for the offences under the ESIC Act after and had fined each of them 5,000. The Magistrate also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant to secure the actor since was not present when the judgement was passed on August 10.

“The application for the suspension of sentence shall be considered only with the deposit of 20 lakh jointly or severally in the account of the appeal within fifteen days,” the judge said on Friday. The judge also directed the lower court to grant her bail if she satisfies the conditions.

Years ago, the trio were partners in Jayaprada Cine Theatre in Chennai. Back in 2005, the ESIC had lodged five complaints against the trio before the second Metropolitan Magistrate in Chennai.

In 2008, the Chennai Corporation attached her theatre for non-payment of property tax to the tune of 20 lakh. The theatre faced losses and eventually closed down. The staff filed a case against the three partners accusing them of not paying their ESI dues despite deducting it from their salaries. Jayaprada told the Magistrate that they wound up in 2008.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor bail chennai conviction judgement property tax deposit ram kumar accused imprisonment madras high court staff
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP