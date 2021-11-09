Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Madras high court quashes defamation case against DMK MP Kanimozhi
india news

Madras high court quashes defamation case against DMK MP Kanimozhi

A defamation case was filed against Kanimozhi in Villupuram district court under Section 499 of Indian Penal Code (Central Act XLV of 1860) punishable under Section 500 of the IPC, following which she approached the high court and filed a quash petition in 2019.
In 2018, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi had participated in a DMK-led protest in Villupuram where she criticised the then chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami. (HT File)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chennai

The Madras high court on Monday quashed a criminal defamation case filed against DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi for allegedly accusing former Tamil Nadu minister Edappadi Palaniswami of corruption during the AIADMK regime.

In 2018, Kanimozhi had participated in a DMK-led protest in Villupuram where she criticised the then chief minister Palaniswami. The DMK, which formed the government in May, was then the opposition party. A defamation case was filed against Kanimozhi in Villupuram district court under Section 499 of Indian Penal Code (Central Act XLV of 1860) punishable under Section 500 of the IPC, following which she approached the high court and filed a quash petition in 2019.

In her petition, she stated that she was misquoted and that a complaint was filed against her based on hearsay of two witnesses who attended her speech. She had listed the “gross failures of the government, its corruption and non-adherence to poll promises,” in her speech, Kanimozhi stated in her affidavit. She added that no public servant has absolute immunity and gets protection against criticism from the opposition or public.

RELATED STORIES

“Mr Palaniswami filed a criminal complaint through the Public Prosecutor,” said DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for Kanimozhi. He argued that the Public Prosecutor’s office was being misused and abused by the AIADMK to file cases against the opposition for political gains. “There can’t be protection from defamation in case of corruption, and the state cannot defend the corrupt chief minister through its resources, time and machinery,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cost of electric vehicles will be on a par with petrol variants in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Din in Kerala house on Mullaperiyar tree felling order

MLC polls in Andhra, Telangana likely on Nov 29

Digital University Act, 2021 comes into effect in Kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP