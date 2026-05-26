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Madrasa teacher who spent 10 years in jail for terror acquitted by Odisha judge

The judge said the police only offered “bald statements” about his AQIS membership, connections to LeT commander Lakhvi and his purported travel to Pakistan

Published on: May 26, 2026 09:44 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty
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A 37-year-old madrasa teacher who has been in jail under the anti-terror law since 2015 was acquitted by a Cuttack court on Tuesday, holding that the prosecution had “failed miserably” to prove any of its charges despite examining 46 witnesses and relying on 55 documents.

Cuttack district and sessions judge Manas Ranjan Barik delivered the verdict (Unsplash)

Cuttack district and sessions judge Manas Ranjan Barik acquitted Mohammad Abdur Raheman Alli Khan, also known as Maulana Mansoor, of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. Raheman was accused on recruiting youth for Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and charged with terrorism, terror funding and recruiting youth for a terror group.

The judge trashed the prosecution case, blaming the police for only offering “bald statements” about Raheman’s alleged membership of AQIS, his alleged connections to Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zakir-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, and his purported travel to Pakistan without producing a single document to support any of it.

“Not a single scrap of paper has been produced in support of his testimony regarding the travel of the accused to Pakistan,” the court said. Raheman’s passport showed no evidence of any such travel.

Applying the standard laid down in Asif Iqbal Tanha vs State of NCT of Delhi by the Delhi high court, the court reiterated that the definition of “terrorist act” under UAPA Section 15, though wide, “cannot be permitted to be casually applied to criminal acts or omissions that fall squarely within the definition of conventional offences.”

 
unlawful activities (prevention) act
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