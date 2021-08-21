Madurai mutt to coronate 293rd pontiff amid Nithyananda row

Chennai: Amid fugitive godman Nithyananda stirring up a controversy over succession at one of the oldest and richest Saivite mutts, the Madurai Adheenam (a Hindu monastery) is set to elevate a junior pontiff, Sundaramoorthy Thambiran, as the 293rd guru this Monday.

“There is no relation between Nithyananda and us,” said the manager of Madurai Adheenam, R Shunmuganandan. “We have received news that he has appointed himself as the 293rd pontiff from somewhere but it has nothing to do with the management of the adheenam. According to the court’s judgment, he can come here anytime as a bhaktar (devotee).”

The 292nd pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, Sri Arunagirinathar died on August 13 and had appointed Nithyananda as his successor in 2012. However, after a few months, he retracted his decision following controversies and challenges to the appointment. In 2019, he appointed Sundaramoorthy as his successor.

Nithyananda, who is wanted by the Karnataka police on charges of rape and abduction of women disciples in his ashram, fled the country in 2019 claiming to have founded his island-nation called ‘Kailasa’. He made a fresh bid on social media from the official pages of ‘Kailasa’ to occupy the seat following the death of the 292nd pontiff.

While the location of ‘Kailasa’ remains a mystery, late Tuesday, the official social media pages of ‘Kailasa’ released photos of Nithyananda performing rituals for the departed pontiff. Interpol had issued a blue corner notice against the godman last year asking for countries to share information on him with India. Yet, Nithyananda continued to build his ‘Kailasa’ with its own flag, passport, emblem and declared it a Hindu nation. He went to the extent of banning Indian travellers from entering his country, suspected to be off the coast of Ecuador, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement this week also ordered the establishments to lower ‘Kailasa’s’ national flag to half-mast, announcing a 13-day mourning. “All the spiritual, dharmic, traditional rituals as per the cosmic laws of Kailasa and official succession formalities as the 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam is completed,” the post read. The 293rd pontiff was appointed to the mutt in 1980.

Nithyananda’s petition challenging the Adheenam revoking his appointment is pending before the Madras high court. But the Adheenam management is firm that there is no room for confusion. “The 292nd guru can select whoever he wants and in the same way annul his selection,” said the manager. He says in a case where the junior pontiff isn’t chosen, senior Adheenam from Kundakudi, Madurai, Dharmapuram will take a collective decision for the successor. “This is an unwritten but understood rule. Even the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department doesn’t usually interfere.”

The manager added that Sundaramoorthy, who is to be the new head, has been part of the Thiruvaduthurai adheenam (another Saivait mutt) for 35 years. “When the announcement was made, he was given the title Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharya. The usual practice is for the junior pontiffs to be sent here so they understand and get accustomed to our practices. Since all this is done, there is no question of who is next in line of succession,” the manager said.

He added that rituals that were to be completed after the death of Arunagirinathar and for Sundaramoorthy’s takeover are on-going. “A political equivalent is after the DMK won, the party met to formally elect MK Stalin as the chief minister. And on Monday, like how there is a swearing-in for the new government, there will be coronation for him (Sundaramoorthy) as the 293rd guru. Various rituals will be conducted throughout the day. We have been inviting all the sannidhanam (temple sanctum) for this.”