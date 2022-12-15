Magh Mela 2023: Seers seek police protection of their camps at Sangam

PRAYAGRAJ As many as 93 saints and seers have sought police protection for their camps during the 44-day-long Magh Mela, which is to kick-off along the banks of Sangam on January 6, 2023. Their applications have been received by the Prayagraj Mela Authority office and are now being forwarded to the senior police officials for assessment and necessary action, said officials.

Confirming the development, Arvind Chauhan, the Magh Mela Adhikari and CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority, said, “We are setting up 13 police outposts for the annual fair. The security of the seers and all those attending the mela would be ensured. The applications that have come will be forwarded to concerned police stations. The security arrangements would be extended from there. Outside security is not allowed in the fair area.”

It is important to mention that several of the seers coming to the fair from Uttarakhand have been accorded personal protection from their state government. However, private security would not be allowed in the mela premises. All pilgrims and seers would be protected by the local police itself. Application for police protection would have to be sent in advance, according to officials.

Seers from Dandi Bada, Acharya Bada, Khak Chowk, and other places have sought security along with gunners for themselves. A majority of these seers have asked for four-to-six policemen along with gunners to oversee security in their camps.

Besides, CCTVs will also be installed in several of the camps. A control room will also be set up. CCTVs would be installed in this control room, which is to be set up on Triveni Marg. Some camps would also be set up at Baikunth Dham and Triveni Satsang Samiti. However, the office bearers of these camps will make arrangements for CCTVs themselves and also bear their expenses.

Notably, all prominent sadhus who come to the fair live under tight security. The list includes noted saints like Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Swami Narendranar Saraswati, the patron of Juna Akhara, and General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Hari Giri, Dandi Sanyasi Swami Maheshashram, Dandi Sanyasi Swami Brahmashram, and Swami Bimaldev Ashram, among others.

Jailed seers to not be allotted land in Magh Mela fair

PRAYAGRAJ The Prayagraj Mela Authority has decided to not allot land or facilities to jailed saints and those who have no confirmed heirs in the Magh Mela fair this time. The decision could lead to dozens of institutions being virtually shown the door from the Magh Mela grounds. The officials maintain that it is not possible to give land and facilities to a person when he/she is simply not there to camp during the fair.

PIC CAPTION: CCTVs will also be installed in several of the camps. A control room will also be set up

