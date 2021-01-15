Magh Mela begins as lakhs of devotees take holy dip, faith trumps Covid fear

The 57-day-long Magh Mela commenced at Prayagraj with the first official bathing on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival at the ‘Sangam’ on Thursday amid a rush of devotees and traffic diversions at all entry points of the city.

Devotees, who had started arriving in large numbers from Wednesday itself, continued to arrive all through the day on Thursday, defying the winter chill and overcoming the fear of Covid-19.

Magh Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said about 4.5 lakh people took the holy dip on Thursday.

Despite appeals that the pilgrims observe social distancing and wear facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid, most devotees were seen violating the norms. However, less than expected rush this time ensured that pilgrims were not found taking the dip, shoulder-to-shoulder, at the bathing ghats.

Early morning fog prevented many from reaching the bathing ghats, yet thousands of devotees braved the chill to take a holy dip in the Sangam. The rush increased after the sun warmed up the day a little bit more.

Hundreds of pilgrims sang devotional songs to traditional music played on harmonium, cymbals, ‘chimtas’ etc in the camps after midnight while waiting for the holy bath in the morning.

“It is the best way to beat the cold and spend the night by reciting the name of god. Within a few hours, it will be dawn and the pilgrims will be ready to take a holy dip in the river,” said Sharad Mishra, a purohit.

On Makar Sankranti, the sun transits into Capricorn, marking the beginning of its northward journey (uttarayan), ushering in the auspicious period for Hindus. Makar Sankranti bathing is the second important ‘snan’ during Magh Mela after Mauni Amavasya, which falls on February 11 this year.

Camps remained abuzz with activity as seers performed special rituals to celebrate Makar Sankranti. However, this time, announcements for following Covid protocols dominated the sounds of prayers and devotional songs emanating from the camps. At a dozen entry points, pilgrims were allowed to pass only after scanning their body temperatures.

IG KP Singh and district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami appealed to pilgrims to vacate ghats immediately after taking a dip to prevent crowding.

Magh Mela Adhikari, Vivek Chaturvedi, said the first official bathing passed off smoothly without any untoward incident.

The first bathing also marked the commencement of the month-long kalpwas in the mela area for Dandi Swamis and those coming from Mithila region, as per the tradition. Nearly 50,000 kalpwasis began their month-long rigorous schedule of meditation and religious discourse. Remaining kalpwasis will begin their kalpwas from Paush Purnima falling on January 28.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, devotees from other states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, etc are camping in Magh Mela area for the month-long religious practice, unique to Prayagraj.