Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The NCS, in a tweet, said that the earthquake occurred at 10:20 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-03-2021, 10:20:43 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 75.88, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
Notably, an earthquake measuring magnitude 2.4 on the Richter Scale had hit the same region last month, the NCS had informed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka government slashes stamp duty on low-cost apartments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee to hold foot march in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
86.25% new Covid cases in 6 states: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maratha reservation: SC seeks states' response on allowing over 50% quota
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Didn’t ask accused to marry girl’: CJI Bobde on row over remarks in rape case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowfall and rains bring down Kashmir temperature
- Another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall is most likely during March 11-13th, as per the weather department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arthritis drug cuts death risk by half in severe Covid-19 patients: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women's Day: Women MPs push for 33% reservation in Parliament
- The Women's Reservation Bill is the pending bill in the Parliament that seeks amendment in the Constitution of India to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislatures for women.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low attendance in Demand for Grants meetings an area of concern: Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why Haryana’s new reservation law may be unconstitutional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women protesters join ongoing stir demanding repeal of 'black laws'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women's Day: Punjab lines up 8 schemes aimed at female empowerment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.2 tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualties reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox