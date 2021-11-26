Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Magnitude 6 earthquake rocks India-Myanmar border; tremors felt in Kolkata, Guwahati
india news

Magnitude 6 earthquake rocks India-Myanmar border; tremors felt in Kolkata, Guwahati

Netizens, who felt the effects of the earthquake in parts of India and Bangladesh, took to Twitter to report the tremor.
Earthquake strikes India-Myanmar border, effects felt in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam. (Photo via EMSC)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

A strong and shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). According to the alert by the independent organisation and provider of real-time earthquake information, the quake struck 174km east of Bangladesh's Chittagong, and the tremors were felt as far away as in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam in eastern India.

As per user testimonies posted by the EMSC on its website, the earthquake was a “long shake” for about 30 seconds in most parts of Kolkata and Guwahati, where the effects were felt.

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake's epicentre.

RELATED STORIES

Netizens, who felt the effects of the earthquake in parts of India and Bangladesh, took to Twitter to report the tremor.

EMSC later pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0, and said the epicenter was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred at 5:15am. The central nodal agency, which monitors earthquake activity in the country, also said its epicentre was at a depth of 12km and 73km southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake bangladesh chittagong myanmar kolkata guwahati
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP